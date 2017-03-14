Hide press release Show press release

The Jaguar F-PACE is the first performance crossover of Jaguar. Impressive performance, groundbreaking connectivity and breathtaking design make the high-legged "Jag" one of the outstanding models in the SUV boom segment. Top driving dynamics, top understatement, top look - with these characteristics, the Jaguar's first SUV transports the image and the brand values of the British manufacturer to the most popular vehicle class - and thus into a classic domain of luxury refiners from Hamann.

The accessories and motortuning offered by F-PACE from Hamann Motorsport support the basic look and feel of the brand and model through high-quality optical and performance-enhancing adjustments. Jaguar enthusiasts offer unique solutions for the upscale individualization of their vehicles. In addition to exclusive tuning packages at attractive prices, all Hamann components for the F-PACE can also be ordered individually and show their fascinating individual effect solo. Additional components can be purchased at any time and can be retrofitted at no extra cost. In this way, an exclusive Jaguar F-PACE is created step by step.

Electronic performance increase - Powerplus of 30 kW (50 hp)

You can never have enough power - this principle of Hamann Motorsport also applies to a performance crossover like the Jaguar F-PACE. The Laupheimer refiners have developed a professionally designed and stable performance increase for the F-PACE S petrol engine and for the diesel-powered F-PACE 30d by means of characteristic optimization. In the petrol engine, the power increases from 279 kW (380 hp) to 301 kW (410 hp). The torque is also significantly increased by F-PACE chip tuning. There are already 460 newton meters available as standard. After the performance of Hamann Motorsport, a maximum of 510 Nm - more than eleven percent more - is achieved with the crankshaft. And guarantee a cultivated, highly effective and impressive performance over the entire speed range in all conceivable driving situations.

A powerful torque increase of 780 Nm

In the self-igniter F-PACE 30d, the performance increase in nominal terms is a bit more distinguished. The Hamann Diesel F-PACE 30d reaches the peak of 250 kW (340 hp) compared to the 220 kW (300 hp) series - makes 40 additional horsepower stations, a plus of more than 13 percent. With the Hamann F-PACE Chiptuning, the torque peak achieves the impressive maximum of 780 Nm (700 Nm). In each speed range, the delto-type features very high values that allow full thrust from below - and a performance that until recently was known only for supersports cars.

The more power under the hood, the more self-confidently one can express the performance promise with an individual look is the maxim of the finishing specialists from Laupheim. For example, the optical Jaguar tuning made by Hamann Motorsport delivers an aerodynamic package for the front and rear and a flow-optimized multi-flow exhaust system with oval tailpipes and a lasting sound experience. The tailgate with integrated diffuser can be retrofitted like all Hamann components. It is also suitable for models which have been fitted with a trailer coupling at the factory or subsequently.

Unmistakable aerodynamic kit

The front and rear mirrors are the optimum three-piece front spoiler lip and the optionally available multi-part front and rear fender extensions. The Anniversary Evo II wheel set, specially designed for the Jaguar F-PACE, is available in three trendy color versions: Hyper Silver, Black and Graphite Gray. The sight-seeing light-alloy wheels measure 23 inches in diameter and 11 inches in width. Custom-made trim parts for the interior, such as foot rests, motorized aluminum footrests and car-shaped floor mats round off the harmonious overall picture of the Hamann tuning for F-PACE.

Hamann Motorsport has developed the entire Jaguar Crossover program from carefully coordinated modules. Hamann realizes these modifications at the company location in Laupheim as well as at international partner locations.