Looks aside, this thing is plenty powerful.

The hottest Jaguar F-Pace you can get from the factory is the 380-horsepower (283-kilowatt) supercharged S model. At least for now. While that may sound like enough to get you from soccer practice to the grocery store with plenty of time to spare, Hamann thinks you need an F-Pace that’s even quicker – and questionably better looking.

Under the hood you’ll find the same supercharged V6 you get from the factory. In this application, though, Hamann has managed to eek out an extra 30 horses (22 kilowatts), bringing the total output to 410 horsepower (305 kilowatts) and 376 pound-feet (510 Newton-meters). 

The diesel option, meanwhile, gets a boost from 300 (223 kilowatts) to 340 horsepower (253 kilowatts), and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque to 575 pound-feet (780 Newton-meters). All that extra power is thanks in part to a re-tuned ECO and a multi-flow exhaust system designed specifically for the F-Pace. 

Accenting all that newfound performance is a look one could only expect from the folks at Hamann. The exterior wears an "unmistakable" aerodynamic kit that adds a more aggressive front lip that comes with optional multi-piece front fender extensions, and a more sculpted rear diffuser.

The package is finished off by a set of custom lightweight alloy "Anniversary Evo II" 23-inch wheels. The wheels can be finished in Hyper Silver, Black, or Graphite Gray. Even the interior was fitted with custom trim, including motorized aluminum footrests and car-shaped floor mats round off the harmonious overall picture of the Hamann tuning for F-PACE.

Hamann doesn't say how much the package will cost on top of the price of a new F-Pace S ($57,700), but interested buyers can pick up the package now from the German tuner itself, or any certified Hamann dealers around Europe.

Source: Hamann

