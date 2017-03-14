Ford kicked off deliveries of the Focus RS in the United States in July 2016, and the Blue Oval has sold over 3,500 examples of its range-topping hot hatch since then. The company is moving around 500 of them a month, too. According to the company, California is the most popular market for the RS with 627 of them sold, roughly 18 percent of the total volume. Michigan (256), Texas (244), Florida (230), and Pennsylvania (192) round out the other top five markets for it.

“Uniquely for a performance vehicle, we haven’t seen any sales decline during the winter months, but rather customer interest has picked up thanks to AWD availability.” said Jessica Bishop, Focus marketing manager, said in the press release.

According to Ford, the people buying the Focus RS aren’t sticking with the hot hatch’s standard equipment. Sixty-two percent of customers are opting for the $2,785 RS2 package that adds heated leather-trimmed Recaro seats with eight-way power adjustment for the driver, heated exterior mirrors, heated steering wheel, and navigation. Drivers are tacking on even more equipment, too, because the Blue Oval reports the average transaction price for the RS in the U.S is $42,351, versus a base price of $36,605 after $875 destination.

The RS is only available in four colors in the U.S., but buyers seem split on their preference. Thirty-two percent of customers pick the Stealth Gray. However, 30 percent are willing to pay $695 to have the more vibrant Nitrous Blue. Shadow Black is on 20 percent of the cars, and Frozen White is least popular by covering 18 percent of them.

Since the Focus RS isn’t even a year old on the U.S. market, it’s rather difficult to gauge how the model’s sales are performing against competitors. For example, Volkswagen delivered 4,493 units of the Golf R in all of 2016 and 940 of them through February 2017. Subaru moved 33,279 units of the WRX and STI last year (the company doesn't separate their sales) and 4,640 of the all-wheel-drive performance models in the first two months of 2017.

Ford has been dealing with high demand for the Focus RS since it started accepting units for the hot hatch. The company even had to delay delivery of some orders in the U.S. because the Saarlouis factory wasn’t able to keep up.

Once customers are able to get a Focus RS, they have reason to be happy. The 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder has an impressive 350 horsepower (261 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet of torque (474.5 Newton-meters). A six-speed manual shuffles the output through a torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system. There’s even a Drift setting for making the tail slide on a track. Check out Motor1’s First Drive for full impressions of what the hot hatch is like behind the wheel.

Source: Ford