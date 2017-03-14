Rumors began circulating in January that Karim Habib was ready to leave his post as Head of BMW Design, and today, it's been confirmed that the Canadian will be the new Head of Infiniti Design, effective July 1.

The 47-year-old Habib, who hails from Montreal, most recently worked on the new 4 Series, and in the past also designed BMW models including the previous-generation 7 Series, the X2 concept, and the 3.0 CSL Hommage concept.

Habib replaces Alfonso Albaisa, who has been appointed Senior Vice President, Global Design for Nissan.

"During his career as a designer and a leader of global teams, (Habib) always created modern and inspiring designs" said Albaisa, in a statement. "Karim is very skilled at capturing the heart and passion of a brand while at the same time giving each design its unique character. I look forward to Karim inspiring our teams to shape the next generation of Infinitis."

Before has latest stint at BMW – his second time with the company – Habib worked briefly at Daimler, helping style the current Mercedes-Benz C-Class. He clearly has the chops for designing luxury vehicles, so it's not particularly surprising that Infiniti wanted to snap him up.

The newest addition to the Infiniti team is known for his attention to detail, and once spoke about the "millimeter difference," stating that moving something even a millimeter inside a car can upset the balance of an interior.

"The interior can be both more sensitive and complex. Where the screen should be placed, what kind of materials should be used, how the cup holder is placed in respect to the gearshift, are all considerations. A millimeter difference can mean a lot," he told Bespoke Magazine.

Infiniti's North American lineup currently consists of eight vehicles, so it will be interesting to see what Habib dreams up in the near future, whether he's working on the luxury maker's rumoured Black S performance division, some new concepts, or something else altogether.

Source: Infiniti