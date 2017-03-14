Amongst all the supercars, wagons, and SUVs on display at the Geneva Motor Show, VW quietly introduced a hot new addition to its lineup. The Golf R Performance, pictured here in yellow, is the hottest hatch in the VW lineup, and comes with a few extra features that you might not find on the standard hatchback.

As first noted by Piston Heads, the Golf R Performance was seen wearing a new Akrapovic exhaust system and Pirelli Trofeo R tires – the same tires that can be found on the Huracan Performante. It also reportedly comes with a “new shock absorber adjustment,” which may offer a range of ride height settings.

Other upgrades to the package include 17-inch brakes, and a new top speed of 166 miles per hour (267 kilometers per hour). VW says in the first teaser that the Performance pacakge is "even rawer, even less compromising, even more strong-willed."







Visually, the car gets a few upgrades like a new air curtain on the front fascia, better airstream guidance on the side sills, and a new motorsport-inspired rear diffuser. New wheels and piano black trim fitments finish off the package.

What’s not clear is whether the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine under the hood will get a bump in power. After an update, it now sends 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque to the wheels via a six-speed manual or an optional six-speed DSG automatic, and returns a 0 to 62 mph (100 kmh) time of just 4.6 seconds.

No word in pricing or availability just yet, but with the standard Golf R hatchback starting at €40,675 with manual gearbox in Germany, and €44,800 with an automatic, expect the Performance package to be a step up from that.

Source: Piston Heads