The VJM10 will race in pink, magenta and silver to mark the beginning of a long-term relationship with the Austrian-headquartered water brand. The new colours will make their debut at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The partnership represents BWT’s first involvement in Formula One as the brand takes advantage of the sport’s global footprint to promote its unique water treatment products, such as the BWT Magnesium Mineralizer. BWT’s presence is also reinforced with the BWT pink helmets of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon to complement the unique BWT pink car.

Dr Vijay Mallya, Team Principal and Managing Director of Sahara Force India: “The arrival of BWT in Formula One is huge news and represents one of the most significant partnerships in our ten year history. It’s a sign of how far we have come as a team with our strong results and completes a solid commercial performance over the winter. For 2017 our cars will sport a vibrant new colour scheme with a smart matte finish. Changing the colour of our cars is an indication of the strength of this new partnership and a real statement of intent from BWT as they begin their relationship with the sport of Formula One.”

BWT CEO Andreas Weißenbacher, on BWT’s decision to sponsor a Formula 1 team, says: “The collaboration with Sahara Force India is an important part of our brand-globalisation strategy and will dynamically increase awareness of our brand around the world. We share with Formula 1 – the premier league of motor sport – the passion we show every day in trying to achieve the best possible standards for our elixir of life, H2O, enabling us to meet the demanding requirements for quality, health, safety and hygiene and drive the development of new technologies.”

About BWT