Cadillac’s European push will continue with an all-new model. The American company has just confirmed it will launch its new SUV, the XT4, on the Old continent next year, and will position it below the current XT5 best-seller.

Until last week, it was believed the new vehicle will be called XT3, but Cadillac president Johan de Nysschen re-confirmed the XT4 moniker. Speaking during the Geneva Motor Show, he announced “a new compact crossover called XT4 will debut in 2018 in the US and subsequently in Europe.”

The model will be part of a major SUV push, which will also include another and even smaller CUV, and a larger model, tentatively called XT7, to sit between the XT5 and the Escalade. While the information is still not confirmed, the XT4 will be manufactured at General Motors’ Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, while the larger XT7 will likely be produced at the company's Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant.







The XT4 will receive “an entirely new series of efficient and powerful engines,” as promised by de Nysschen, and will be the first of many new Cadillac models to be launched in the coming years. More precisely, “a new Cadillac will be brought to market every six months, a total of five carlines in the space of two years.”

Cadillac wants to create a full model lineup for the European market, including a new flagship model positioned above the CT6, diesel-powered vehicles, and right-hand drive variants. Targeted against the German premium trio, the brand will also launch a small, entry-level sedan (think of it as a Audi A3 Sedan rival) and a facelifted XTS sedan.

Source: GM Inside News