Back in October 2015, Volvo disclosed a plan to introduce a full electric model in 2019 as part of the company’s green push consisting of numerous plug-in hybrids and EVs scheduled to arrive in the years to come. The Geely-owned company announced just last month the electric car in question is going to boast a large battery pack with a capacity of 100 kWh, but without revealing any details about its range.

Now, we finally have some preliminary numbers. In an interview with Automotive News at the ongoing 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Lex Kerssemakers, CEO of Volvo Car USA, told U.S. journalists the electric car will be able to travel for at least 250 miles (402 kilometers) on a single charge. He went on to add that when it will go on sale in United States, the car is going to carry a starting price of anywhere between $35,000 to $40,000.

The EV doesn’t have a name just yet, but Volvo says it will come up with a moniker later this year. It’s not known at this point whether the zero-emissions model will use a derivative of an existing nameplate or it will get an entirely different designation to set it apart from the other members of the lineup.

Little else is known about the electric car at this point, but it’s safe to say it will ride on either the SPA platform reserved for the “60” and “90” cars or the newly developed CMA destined to be used by the smaller “40” cars. Taking into account the lowest estimated starting price of $35,000, chances are the EV is going to take the shape of a compact model since a larger SPA-based full electric model would cost more. There’s also the matter of the body style — perhaps an S40-related sedan to go after the Tesla Model 3 or a crossover derived from the upcoming XC40? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Note: 2016 Volvo 40.1 and 40.2 concepts pictured.

Source: Automotive News