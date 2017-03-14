March 14th, 2017, Richmond, London. Motorsport Network, the owner of Motorsport.com and Autosport.com, today confirmed that it was underlining its commitment to the world’s leading Formula One magazine, F1 Racing, with an ambitious upgrade of the title across its digital and print editions.

Motorsport Network, which recently opened new European headquarters in Richmond, London, continues to broaden its extensive portfolio of tangible motorsport media assets across digital and broadcast. Following its recent acquisition of F1 Racing, the sport’s only officially licensed title, Motorsport Network is committing to a new and ambitious enhancement across all of its formats.

Thicker, higher quality paper, a fresh design and rich new content promise greater value-for-money and an enhanced experience for F1 Racing’s loyal readers. The new-look April issue will appear on magazine stands, subscriber doormats and online from this week, offering a revitalised but authoritative preview to Formula One’s new season at a time when the sport itself is also poised for fundamental change.

F1 Racing was founded in 1996 and for the past 21 years has become established as the sole magazine officially licensed to cover the sport and offers unrivalled access to the star drivers and grand prix teams. Along with the English-language version, 11 editions are published around the world and were recently augmented by a globally-available digital edition. Now Motorsport Network plans to cement the magazine’s position as its luxury flagship product and embellish its reputation for capturing the essence of the glamourous, fast moving sport of Formula One.

European Editor-in-Chief Damien Smith, who is working in partnership with Creative Content Director Anthony Rowlinson to edit F1 Racing said, “This significant investment is a clear statement that Motorsport Network is prepared to buck the trend in print publishing, while also breaking new ground in digital and broadcast media. These are exciting times for F1 Racing and all of Motorsport Network.”

Renowned Formula One photographer Lorenzo Bellanca, best known for his portfolio of intimate work from within the Ferrari Formula One garage, has also joined the title to supply his unique style of outstanding images, which will be enriched by the magazine’s new improved paper stock.

Motorsport Network chairman Zak Brown said, “In this sport, we can never afford to stand still. F1 Racing is already a great magazine and we have every intention of making it even better. We are bold in our thinking and this step forward will deliver a new F1 Racing for a new era in Formula One itself.”

The April season preview issue goes on sale on March 16, 2017, featuring cover stars and Red Bull team-mates Max Verstappen & Daniel Ricciardo. An exclusive one-to-one interview with Lewis Hamilton also features in the pages, along with in-depth guides to 2017’s 20-race season.