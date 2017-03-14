Buick has released the first preview image of the next generation Enclave SUV, which is set to be fully revealed on April 11, day before the 2017 New York International Auto Show begins. After nearly a decade on the market, the vehicle will get a new platform, shared with the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse, which will result in significantly reduced weight.

The new architecture means that, most likely, the new Enclave will move to a seven-seat interior layout and will benefit from the Traverse’s 3.6-liter V6 engine, as well as its four-cylinder 2.0 turbo. These will be mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, optionally channeling the power to all four wheels. “The timelessly designed premium SUV that laid the groundwork for today’s resurgent Buick,” as the company calls it, will also receive an array of modern safety systems and vastly improved interior and infotainment system.







Spy photos have already revealed the company won’t take a revolutionary design approach, but will rather polish the design of the current model with a more prominent radiator grille, similar to the one of the current LaCrosse, and a sloping roofline.

The 2018 Enclave will also be the first model from the brand to receive the Avenir moniker, which will stand for “a new luxury sub-brand born to be the ultimate expression of Buick luxury.” Simply said, expect more premium touches, additional customization options, and higher price for the range-topping Avenir models. Each of the exterior and interior improvements are said to be inspired by the charming Avenir concept.

The new Enclave will be manufactured in Lansing, Michigan, and will hit the streets before the end of the year.

Source: Buick