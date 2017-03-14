With two black tapes on the hood resembling the eyebrows of an angry person, the Maserati Ghibli facelift prototype manages to attract more attention because of its camouflage rather than flying under the radar. Caught by the spy camera in snowy Sweden, the sexy sedan was preparing for what is shaping up to be a light refresh judging by the amount of disguise used. It’s covering the front and rear bumpers along with the grille, which by the looks of it is going to look a tad bit more aggressive. While the taillights have been carried over from the current model, expect them to receive a nip and tuck on the revised version.

We are not expecting any changes underneath the hood considering the Ghibli was updated for last year’s Paris Motor Show when the 2017MY debuted with an extra 20 hp for the biturbo 3.0-liter V6, now with 350 hp (257 kW). It’s enough punch to allow the car run to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.5 seconds and max out at 166 mph (267 kph).

It’s the same story with the infotainment system taking into account the desirable sedan has already received the 8.4-inch setup with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. Maserati also went to the trouble of throwing in some extra noise insulation to boost cabin refinement, while extra safety systems were added as well to sweeten the deal. Perhaps the facelift will see the introduction of GranLusso and GranSport trim levels to replace the existing Luxury and Sport packages as it was the case with the Quattroporte. Fresh upholsteries, alloy wheel designs, body colors, and other novelties might be on the agenda, but nothing to write home about.

Expect Maserati to take the wraps off the discreetly facelifted Ghibli before the end of the year, quite possibly in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Also this year, Maserati will allegedly phase out the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, but replacements are not due until at least the end of the decade. On the flip side, the lovely Alfieri is still on the agenda.

Photos: CarPix