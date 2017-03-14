Hide press release Show press release

RIMAC AUTOMOBILI AT THE 2017 GENEVA MOTOR SHOW

The world's first all-electric hypercar – Rimac Automobili's Concept_One, is getting a performance and battery upgrade for the 2018 Model Year. Additionally, the brand extends its presence by growing its dealer network in Europe, Middle-East and the USA.

Concept_One upgraded to outperform itself

Numerous developments in the powertrain, battery system and electronics enabled Rimac Automobili to boost its flagship's performance. The power increased by 100 kW to a total of 900 kW / 1224 hp which enables the Concept_One to reach 100 km/h in 2,5 seconds and 60 miles per hour in 2,4 seconds. 200 km/h are reached in 6 seconds while the 300 km/h mark falls after just 14 seconds. While the performance is staggering, Rimac Automobili's Torque Vectoring System is being constantly developed and upgraded to keep the power under control, accessible and fun. By controlling each motor (and thus wheel) very precisely 100 times per second, the Rimac All Wheel Torque Vectoring brings unparalleled driving dynamics and usability.

With the powertrain and software updates, the Concept_One's battery system also received an upgrade. With the challenge of delivering 1 MW of power while enabling of up to 350 km range the battery capacity was upgraded to 90 kWh.

C1 2016 specifications

0-100 kmh 2,6 sec

0-200 kmh 6,2 sec

0-300 kmh 14,2 sec

Power 800 kW / 1088 hp

Battery capacity 82 kWh

Range 330 km

Top speed 355 km/h

Weight 1850 kg

C1 2017 specifications

0-100 kmh 2,5s

0-200 kmh 6s

0-300 kmh 14s

Power 900 kW / 1224 hp

Battery capacity 90 kWh

Range 350 km

Top speed 355 km/h

Weight 1900 kg

Concept_One combines all the know-how, technology and experience the company has generated since its founding. The Concept_One is the realization of the idea that an electric powertrain can make a sportscar not only faster but also more adjustable, agile and fun.

In the words of the founder and CEO of Rimac Automobili, Mate Rimac: “To refine the Concept_One and to reach an even higher level of performance we have continuously worked to improve and refine every system in the car. Hundreds of upgrades to almost all vehicle systems were necessary to unleash the Concept_One's full potential. Our goal remains to deliver ground-breaking technology demonstrated in our hypercars to like-minded individuals around the world while at the same time being a recognised partner to the global OEMs.“

Rimac Automobili has managed not only to become a recognised hypercar manufacturer – but also a key partner for many global brands. The company has increased to over 250 employees and is scaling up the production of its key components and technologies for the industry, enabling further growth into a full electrification partner for global OEMs.

While most projects remain undisclosed Rimac VP of Business Development Marko Pejkovic comments: “We are proud to be partners with Aston Martin, Koenigsegg, Tajima and many others. Recognition from their sides proves that Rimac is here to change the future of mobility.“

Exclusive dealership contracts

An important step in developing any automotive brand is establishing a dealership network. Rimac Automobili focused on 3 main markets: USA, Europe and the Middle East.

Strategic dealership agreement has been concluded with the New York-based Manhattan Motorcars, respected as one of the most successful luxury and performance automotive dealers in the world that represents top brands in the most luxurious setting.

To add to the company's dealership reach, a new dealer appointment has been finalized with PACE Germany that prides itself to share the enthusiasm for the most sophisticated supercars in the world. Founder and CEO, Markus Esser, commented: “I was genuinely impressed by the passion and the level of quality when I visited Rimac factory. I am very much looking forward to contributing towards Rimac's growth in the upcoming years.“

In addition, Rimac Automobili establishes its presence in the United Arab Emirates, signing the dealership contract with the Alzarooni Group, whose board member Khalid Alzarooni shares: "The Alzarooni Group is always looking to diversify and invest in new business sectors. With Rimac being the leader in cutting edge technology for electric vehicles, led by the genius of Mate, we see a great opportunity for our companies to become partners. The Middle East and mainly the GCC market demands high-performance luxury vehicles; introducing Rimac electric cars is the natural fit. It just makes sense. The environment is there and now we will bring the best electric car in the world.“