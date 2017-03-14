It now zaps to 62 mph (100 kph) in two and a half seconds.

It seems that even all-electric hypercars go from one model year to another like your average Volkswagen Golf or Ford Focus. Case in point, the Rimac Concept_One currently on display at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show has reached the 2018MY bringing more power, as if the old one with 1,088 hp (800 kW) did not have enough electric punch…

Now with a monstrous 1,224 hp (900 kW), the revised Concept_One has managed to slash a tenth of a second from the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph), which now takes only 2.5 seconds. From 0 to 124 mph (200 kph) it’s going to need a mere six seconds, thus making it two tenths of a second quicker than before. The added electric oomph will enable the updated version complete the 0-186 mph (0-300 kph) task in 14 seconds, or two tenths of a second sooner than the previous model year. As for top speed, it has remained the same at a still amazing 221 mph (355 kph).

There’s more to the 2018 Rimac Concept_One than its extra potency, as the engineers have also fiddled with the torque vectoring system to ensure an optimal delivery of the added power. Each electric motor built into the wheels is controlled exactly 100 times per second to guarantee the best power transfer based on the road conditions.

Another significant novelty brought by the model year change is the switch from an 82-kWh battery to a bigger 90-kWh pack. Needless to say, range has been boosted, from the previous 330 kilometers (205 miles) to 350 km (217 miles), even though the car’s weight has increased by 50 kilograms (110 pounds) to 1,900 kg (4,189 lbs).

As a refresher, Rimac Automobili has already revealed the Concept_One’s successor will have even more power when it will be introduced some years from now. Meanwhile, the plan is to come out with a track-only Concept_S limited to only two units at $1.6 million a pop and scheduled to be delivered in 2018. In addition, the Croatian company is keeping itself busy these days by working on a lightweight hybrid battery system set to be used by the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

