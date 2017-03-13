Hide press release Show press release

Intel to Acquire Mobileye

Combining Technology and Talent to Accelerate the Future of Autonomous Driving

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

 Brings together Mobileye’s leading computer vision expertise with Intel’s highperformance

computing and connectivity expertise to create automated driving solutions

from cloud to car.

 Positions Intel to accelerate innovation for automakers and to capture fast-growing

market opportunity, estimated to be up to $70 billion by 2030.

 Acquisition expected to be accretive to Intel’s non-GAAP EPS and free cash flow

immediately.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., and JERUSALEM, March 13, 2017 – Intel Corporation

(NASDAQ: INTC) and Mobileye N.V. (NYSE: MBLY) today announced a definitive

agreement under which Intel would acquire Mobileye, a global leader in the development

of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for

advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. Pursuant to the agreement, a

subsidiary of Intel will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the issued and

outstanding ordinary shares of Mobileye for $63.54 per share in cash, representing an

equity value of approximately $15.3 billion and an enterprise value of $14.7 billion.

The combination is expected to accelerate innovation for the automotive industry

and position Intel as a leading technology provider in the fast-growing market for highly

and fully autonomous vehicles. Intel estimates the vehicle systems, data and services

market opportunity to be up to $70 billion by 2030. This transaction extends Intel’s

strategy to invest in data-intensive market opportunities that build on the company’s

strengths in computing and connectivity from the cloud, through the network, to the

device.

This acquisition will combine the best-in-class technologies from both companies,

spanning connectivity, computer vision, data center, sensor fusion, high-performance

computing, localization and mapping, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Together with partners and customers, Intel and Mobileye expect to deliver driving

solutions that will transform the automotive industry. The combined global autonomous

driving organization, which will consist of Mobileye and Intel’s Automated Driving

Group, will be headquartered in Israel and led by Prof. Amnon Shashua, Mobileye’s CoFounder,

Chairman and CTO. The organization will support both companies’ existing

production programs and build upon relationships with automotive OEMs, Tier-1

suppliers and semiconductor partners to develop advanced driving assist, highly

autonomous and fully autonomous driving programs. Intel Senior Vice President Doug

Davis will oversee the combined organization’s engagement across Intel’s business

groups and will report to Prof. Amnon Shashua after the transaction’s closing.

“This acquisition is a great step forward for our shareholders, the automotive

industry and consumers,” said Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO. “Intel provides critical

foundational technologies for autonomous driving including plotting the car’s path and

making real-time driving decisions. Mobileye brings the industry’s best automotive-grade

computer vision and strong momentum with automakers and suppliers. Together, we can

accelerate the future of autonomous driving with improved performance in a cloud-to-car

solution at a lower cost for automakers.”

“We expect the growth towards autonomous driving to be transformative. It will

provide consumers with safer, more flexible, and less costly transportation options, and

provide incremental business model opportunities for our automaker customers,” said Mr.

Ziv Aviram, Mobileye Co-Founder, President and CEO. “By pooling together our

infrastructure and resources, we can enhance and accelerate our combined know-how in

the areas of mapping, virtual driving, simulators, development tool chains, hardware, data

centers and high-performance computing platforms. Together, we will provide an

attractive value proposition for the automotive industry.”

As cars progress from assisted driving to fully autonomous, they are increasingly

becoming data centers on wheels. Intel expects that by 2020, autonomous vehicles will

generate 4,000 GB of data per day, which plays to Intel’s strengths in high-performance

computing and network connectivity. The complexity and computing power of highly

and fully autonomous cars creates large-scale opportunities for high-end Intel® Xeon®

processors and high-performance EyeQ®4 and EyeQ®5 SoCs, high-performance

FPGAs, memory, high-bandwidth connectivity, and computer vision technology.

Transaction Details and Timing

The transaction is expected to be accretive to Intel’s non-GAAP EPS and free

cash flow immediately. Intel intends to fund the acquisition with cash from the balance

sheet.

The transaction is expected to close within the next nine months. It has been

approved by the Intel and Mobileye Boards of Directors and is subject to the receipt of

certain regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. The offer is not subject to any

financing conditions.

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Mobileye’s shareholders will be convened

in connection with the offer to adopt, among other things, certain resolutions relating to

the transaction.

For further information regarding the terms and conditions contained in the

definitive agreement, please see Intel’s Current Report on Form 8-K and Mobileye’s

Current Report on Form 6-K, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange

Commission in connection with this transaction. The offer will be described in more

detail in a tender offer statement on Schedule TO to be filed by Intel and one or more of

its subsidiaries and a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 to be

filed by Mobileye.

Citi and Rothschild Inc. serve as financial advisors and Skadden, Arps, Slate,

Meagher & Flom LLP serves as legal counsel to Intel. Raymond James & Associates,

Inc. serves as financial advisor and Morrison & Foerster LLP serves as legal counsel to

Mobileye.

For more information, investors are encouraged to visit

http://intelandmobileye.transactionannouncement.com, which will be used by Intel and

Mobileye to disclose information about the transaction and comply with Regulation FD.