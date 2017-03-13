The 125 S took to the streets of Maranello in 1947.

Throughout the week, Ferrari is celebrating 70 years of sports car heritage. On March 12, 1947, Founder and CEO Enzo Ferrari fired up the first model to ever bear his name, the 125 S, and took it for a test drive on the streets of Maranello. 

The 125 S was the first sports car to wear the Ferrari badge, and under the hood features a 12-cylinder engine designed by Gioacchino Colombo with the help of engineers Giuseppe Busso and Luigi Bazzi. After taking its first test run on March 12, just two months later, the car made its first track appearance at the Piacenza Circuit on May 11.

Ferrari 70th Anniversary


Honoring its long-standing lineage of sports and supercars, the Italian automaker has released a special video to commemorate the moment (below), and has officially introduced the new LaFerrari Aptera, which will act as the centerpiece for the 70th anniversary celebrations. The LaFerrari Aptera convertible comes with the same V12 engine and 120 kilowatt-hour electric motor found on the LaFerrari coupe, bringing the total output to 949 horsepower (707 kilowatts).

Throughout the rest of the year, over 60 nations around the world will host events honoring the special occasion. As part of the "Drive by Emotion" concept, these events will be tailored to treat clients and enthusiasts of the brand to a number of unique experiences. The LaFerrari Aptera will make its appearance at each event, a symbol of the 70th anniversary.

The anniversary celebrations will take place in Maranello, Italy the weekend of September 9 and 10, 2017, and will be accented by a number of other initiatives that pay homage to the brand’s history, including the first "Cavalcade Classiche." A special website, www.Ferrari70.com, has been set up to honor the anniversary.

 


Source: Ferrari

More from Ferrari:

Be part of something big