The 2017 Scion FR-S Toyota 86 is now available in a more enticing value-oriented version, but you’d better hurry up and snatch one as this is a limited edition. Available with both a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic, the new “860 Special Edition” can be visually distinguished by its fresh Supernova Orange paint available exclusively on this variant. Alternatively, buyers can get the car finished in Halo White, with just 860 units of each hue to be manufactured.

To spice things up even further, Toyota will throw in some black body stripes and a bespoke aerodynamic underbody panel for “added style and function,” so they say. Rounding off the upgrades on the outside of the rear-wheel-drive coupe are LED fog lights and numerous black accents noticeable on the side mirror caps, the rear spoiler, and on the 17-inch alloy wheels.

The 860 Special Edition is home to a few nifty tweaks inside the cabin as well where all cars are going to feature a 4.2-inch screen displaying useful information about the oily bits, such as engine coolant and oil temperatures. Not only that, but the TFT also shows off horsepower and torque curves and comes along with a built-in stopwatch, a G-force meter, and can display fuel economy numbers.

There aren’t any changes inside the engine bay, so the limited-run model has the same naturally aspirated 2.0-liter gasoline unit with 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. Go with the automatic ‘box and the output of the aluminum boxer engine is going to be a tad lower, at 200 hp and 151 lb-ft.

Heading to dealerships later this month, the 2017 Toyota 86 860 Special Edition kicks off at $29,155 MSRP with the manual and from $29,875 for the version equipped with the automatic transmission featuring paddle shifters and rev-matching technology. Both prices exclude the $885 delivery and destination charges.

Source: Toyota