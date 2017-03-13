Porsche of North American has announced a series of recalls for most of its current models. All the campaigns are linked to a possible increased risk of injuries, with the first affecting 2017 911 Carrera Cabriolet, 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet, 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet, 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, 911 Targa S, 911 Targa 4S, 911 Turbo Cabriolet, 718 Boxter, and 718 Boxter S vehicles. In all of them, during the manufacturing process, the windshield may not have been installed correctly, allowing it to detach in a case of an accident. No notification schedule has been provided yet, but the German manufacturer is expected to notify customers and re-bond the windshield free of charge.

Another recall will see certain 2015-2016 Macan S and Macan Turbo, and 2017 Macan GTS models going to Porsche service centers, because some of them may have a front passenger seat with defective passenger occupant detection sensor. In a case of a crash, the front passenger airbag may not deploy, significantly increasing the risk of injuries. Again, there’s no notification schedule on when the manufacturer will begin replacing the sensor mat and seat cushion.







The final recall affects certain 2016 911 GT3 RS and 911 R vehicles, and 2017 911 Carrera, 911 Carrera Cabriolet, 911 Carrera 4, 911 Carrera 4S, 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet, 911 Carrera S, 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, 911 Targa 4, 911 Targa 4S, 911 Turbo S, 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, 718 Boxster, 718 Boxster S, 718 Cayman and 718 Cayman S models. In an event of an accident, again, the front passenger airbag may not deploy because of a defective airbag inflator initiator.

Late last year Porsche also announced a recall for its flagship 918 Spyder supercar, inspecting the front lower control arms that may crack at the ball joint.

Note: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman pictured.

Source: NHTSA [1], [2], [3]