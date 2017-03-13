It was only a few months ago when Lamborghini spruced up the Aventador range by introducing the S version to serve as a mid-cycle refresh for the V12 supercar and already work is well underway at something new. It’s too early to tell whether we’re looking at a prototype of the flagship SV facelift or if this is some sort of a new member to be positioned between the S and the sold-out Superveloce. That being said, we can’t imagine the SV being dethroned by this or any other version for that matter, so our money is on a mid-range model.

Check out the front end of all three cars (S, SV, prototype) in the photo comparison below.

For what it’s worth, the car is already exhibiting some change over the two existing members of the Aventador family. There’s something going on with the front bumper as it seems to be a work in progress at this point and it also has some black duct tape to hide something. The biggest change is noticeable at the back where the prototype had a pair of exhaust tips in the same vein as those of the recently introduced Huracan Performante.

As a matter of fact, you can see the Aventador was being accompanied by the new Lord of the Nürburgring. Ignore the hexagonal exhaust borrowed from the regular Aventador as that one only had a decorative purpose, with the fully functional exhaust tips being mounted higher and flanking the missing license plate.

You might also like: 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S First Drive: Learning to love a single letter

You can easily spot the rear differences between the Aventador S, the SV, and the prototype in the photo comparison below.

It remains to be seen what will become of this, either a new entry in the Aventador’s lineup or the refreshed SV. Whatever it will be, expect the Huracan Performante’s active aero tech dubbed “Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva” to find its way in Sant’Agata Bolognese’s crown jewel. The signs are already there.

Taking into account the Aventador S was introduced in December 2016, don’t expect this new version to come out anytime soon. A best-case scenario would have to be the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, but we wouldn’t hold our breath. When it will arrive, it might be able to trump the 6:52:01 'Ring lap time achieved by the Huracan Performante, which would consequently be a massive improvement over the Aventador SV's 6:59:73 lap.

Photos: CarPix