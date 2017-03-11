Starting price is €16,850.

Opel’s model offensive continues with the market launch of the Crossland X, which joins the Mokka X in the company’s crossover portfolio. The smallest SUV of the German brand will be available in its homeland with a starting price of €16,850, which translates to roughly $17,985 at the current exchange rates, making it slightly more affordable than the Peugeot 2008, upon which it's based.

At launch, the crossover model, which combines “practicality and generous space with the cool look of an SUV,” will be offered with a choice of five engines. The car won’t have a four-cylinder gasoline unit, as the range includes only three 1.2-liter units.

The entry-level option is naturally aspirated and has only 81 horsepower (60 kilowatts). It is followed by two turbocharged options – one wearing the Ecotec moniker and generating 110 hp (81 kW), and a range-topping variant with 130 hp (96 kW). The 110-hp version can be ordered with a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic.

If you want a diesel engine, the Crossland X has a 1.6-liter motor in two power options on offer – 99 hp (73 kW) and 120 hp (88 kW). The first one is the most efficient in the whole range with an average fuel consumption of 4.5 liters per 100 kilometers (52 miles per gallon). No all-wheel drive system is available and all models are powered by the front wheels.

As standard, the Crossland X will come equipped with Opel’s OnStar beginning with the Edition trim level. The system allows the driver to access 24-hour emergency services and to contact the Opel OnStar advisor to, say, choose a hotel and reserve a room or find a parking space.

Optional features include a panoramic glass roof, adaptive LED headlights, head-up display, and a 180-degree panoramic rear view camera. The high-riding vehicle also comes with an array of safety and assistance systems, such as Advanced Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert with pedestrian detection and Automatic Emergency Braking, Driver Drowsiness System, Lane Keep Assist, Speed Sign Recognition, and Side Blind Spot.

Source: Opel

