Attractive entry level: Base Crossland X model from €16,850

Gasoline and diesel: Choice of five highly efficient engines

Top connectivity: With smartphone integration and new Opel OnStar services

Rüsselsheim. The new Opel Insignia Grand Sport, new Insignia Sports Tourer, new electric star Ampera-e – the big Opel model offensive "7 in 17" with seven new models in 2017 is in full swing. Now the next newcomer of the year is here, the all-new Opel Crossland X. The crossover model combines practicality and generous space with the cool look of an SUV. It is the second member of the Opel X family, joining the bestseller Mokka X. The Crossland X is entering the booming sub-compact SUV market and is available to order from €16,850 (all prices RRP incl. VAT in Germany).

The Opel Crossland X comes to market with a choice of five engines. All three-cylinder gasoline and four-cylinder diesel units are ultra-modern, all-aluminum engines with top fuel efficiency.

The entry-level gasoline unit is the 1.2-liter engine with 60 kW/81 hp (NEDC cycle fuel consumption: urban 6,4 l/100 km, extra-urban 4,4 l/100 km, combined 5,1 l/100 km; 114 g/km CO 2 ). Next is the 1.2 Turbo with gasoline direct injection in three different drive variants. The especially economical ECOTEC version comes with a friction-optimized five-speed transmission (NEDC cycle fuel consumption: urban 5,6 l/100 km, extra-urban 4,2 l/100 km, combined 4,8 l/100 km; 109 g/km CO 2 ) and delivers 81 kW/110 hp. Just as powerful is the three-cylinder 1.2‑liter Turbo combined with a six-speed automatic gearbox (NEDC cycle fuel consumption: urban 6,3 l/100 km, extra-urban 4,8 l/100 km, combined 5,3 l/100 km; 121 g/km CO 2 ). Both engines already deliver their peak torque of 205 Nm at 1,500 rpm, with 95 percent of that available across the most often used plateau up to 3,500 rpm. With plenty of power at low rpm, the Opel Crossland X boasts excellent handling and extremely economical driving.

The top-of-the-line gasoline engine is the 1.2 Turbo with 96 kW/130 hp, maximum torque of 230 Nm from 1,750 rpm (NEDC cycle fuel consumption: urban 5,7 l/100 km, extra-urban 4,6 l/100 km, combined 5,0 l/100 km; 114 g/km CO 2 ) and six-speed manual transmission. This takes the Opel Crossland X from zero to 100 in 9.1 seconds and to a maximum speed of 206 km/h.

The lineup also includes three turbo-charged diesel engines. The 1.6 diesel is available from €19,300, has 73 kW/99 hp and offers maximum torque of 254 Nm at 1,750 rpm (NEDC cycle fuel consumption: urban 4,5 l/100 km, extra-urban 3,4 l/100 km, combined 3,8 l/100 km; 99 g/km CO 2 ). There is also an even more economical ECOTEC variant of this engine with Start/Stop that emits just 93 g/km CO 2 (NEDC cycle fuel consumption: urban 4,1 l/100 km, extra-urban 3,3 l/100 km, combined 3,6 l/100 km). The most powerful diesel is the 1.6 with 88 kW/120 hp (NEDC cycle fuel consumption: urban 4,6 l/100 km, extra-urban 3,6 l/100 km, combined 4,0 l/100 km; 103 g/km CO 2 ) and maximum torque of 300 Nm for strong pulling power in all situations. Together with the six-speed manual transmission, the Opel Crossland X 1.6 diesel completes mid-range acceleration from 80 to 120 km/h, which is especially important for overtaking maneuvers, in 10.5 seconds and has a maximum speed of 186 km/h.

Personal assistance and top connectivity with Opel Onstar

Opel OnStar is standard in the Crossland X beginning at the Edition trim level. In addition to the familiar telematics services such as 24-hour Emergency Call Service and remote control operation of door locks, the horn and lights, OnStar now offers even more services. The new Crossland X also marks the introduction of a new personal service that enables passengers to simply contact the Opel OnStar advisor to, for example, choose a hotel and reserve a room1 or find a parking space2. And the system’s 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot gives all Crossland X occupants fast internet connectivity with their mobile devices. The state-of-the-art IntelliLink infotainment technology includes an up to 8-inch color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible smartphone integration. And to keep the mobile phone charged up, a fixture in the center console for wireless inductive charging can be ordered for the Crossland X (€125).