€49,051 will buy you an entry-level E200 model.

Following its debut in January at NAIAS in Detroit and currently at the Geneva Motor Show for its European premiere, the gorgeous E-Class Coupe can be ordered in its domestic market where an online configurator is up and running. Only four models are available at launch: E200, E220d, E300, and the sporty E400 4Matic. Deliveries in Germany will kick off this spring.

At €49,051, the E200 is the cheapest of the bunch and comes fitted with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine pumping out 184 hp (135 kW) and 300 Newton-meters (221 pound-feet) of torque. It’s enough gasoline muscle for a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.8 seconds and a top speed of 150 mph (240 kph).

If you would rather have something more economical, go with the E220d kicking off from €50,575. It’s powered by a turbodiesel 2.0-liter engine with 194 hp (143 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) for a quick run in 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 151 mph (242 kph).

Up next is the E300 from €54,740 and motivated by a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline unit with 245 hp (180 kW) and 370 Nm (273 lb-ft) on tap. The added punch drops the sprint time to a swift 6.4 seconds and increases maximum velocity to 155 mph (250 kph).

Initially, the strongest of them all is going to be the E400 4Matic (pictured above) from a cool €64.807. In exchange for your heard-earned euros, Mercedes will provide you with a larger six-cylinder 3.0-liter engine delivering 333 hp (245 kW) and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft)of torque. It will cover the quick run in 5.3 seconds and will continue to accelerate until an electronic top speed limiter is going to kick in at 155 mph (250 kph).

Should you want even more power, rumor has it Mercedes-AMG will do an E50 Coupe with a newly developed inline-six engine. Details about the output are not available at this time, but the M256 mild hybrid engine will soon be available in the S-Class facelift where it will deliver more than 408 hp (300 kW) and in excess of 500 Nm (369 lb-ft).

As for a full-blown Mercedes-AMG E63 Coupe, it’s not going to happen.

To end with a fun fact, the new E-Class Coupe is billed as being the first production car in the world to feature a welcoming function of the rear lights. Once the car is opened, the swanky LED taillights will automatically begin to successively illuminate from the center of the car outwards. Close the midsize premium coupe and the light sequence will kick in again, but in the opposite direction. In both cases, an up and down dimming feature is also implemented and Mercedes says the graphics of the taillights resemble the glow of a jet engine.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

