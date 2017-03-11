Hide press release Show press release

The new E-Class Coupé: Stylish and sporty

With its expressive coupé-esque proportions, clear and sensual design and long-distance comfort for four people, the new E-Class Coupé combines the beauty and classic virtues of a grand tourer with state-of-the-art technology. It also offers the intelligence of the E-Class family with full smartphone integration, Widescreen Cockpit and the latest assistance systems with the option of, among other functions, partially automated driving. Powerful engines with low exhaust emissions and comfortable suspension systems with selective damping provide the guarantee of a sporty and agile driving experience.

After the world's most intelligent executive saloon, the Estate and the All-Terrain, the successful E-Class family now welcomes another new member: the Coupé. Based technically on the Saloon, the sportily exclusive Coupé marks a next step in the evolution of the Mercedes-Benz design idiom. With its perfect proportions, the new Coupé exhibits a puristic, surface-accentuated design with reduced lines and sensuous forms. Both hot and cool, the reduced design idiom represents beauty and elegance while emphasising the Coupé's sporty and luxurious personality.

The coupé-esque proportions typical of Mercedes-Benz are characterised by a distinctive front end with low-positioned sports grille and central star, a long bonnet with powerdomes, a rearward-shifted, squat greenhouse and a muscular rear end. The dynamic looks are underlined by four frameless, fully retractable side windows and the absence of a visible B-pillar. With these clear forms, the design of the Coupé conveys an air of luxury and style alike.

World premiere: welcoming function of the rear lights

Equally typical of a Mercedes coupé are the two-part, extremely flat LED tail lamps, which in combination with MULTIBEAM LED headlamps celebrate the world premiere of a welcoming function. When the vehicle is opened, the tail light LEDs illuminate successively from the centre of the vehicle outwards. On locking the vehicle, the light sequence runs in the opposite direction. Both are additionally combined with an up and down dimming feature. This taillight show welcomes and says goodbye to the vehicle user similarly to the familiar welcome feature of the blue optical-fibre show in the front headlamp. Thanks to innovative crystal optics, the tail lamps also have a brilliant appearance reminiscent of the glow of a jet engine.

Sporty, luxurious interior with refined details

The interior of the new E-Class Coupé embodies the synthesis of sporty emotion and luxurious intelligence.

The two brilliant, optionally available 12.3-inch (31.2 cm) displays with a high resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels – unique in this segment - are merged under a single lens to produce a Widescreen Cockpit that appears to float in space. As the key design element it emphasises the width, as does the fascia-spanning trim, which terminates with a dynamic sweep in the door panel. The instrument cluster in the driver's direct line of vision shows virtual instruments which can be represented in three different styles: "Classic", "Sport" and "Progressive".

The entry-level model combines two dials and a 7-inch (17.8 cm) colour display cluster (1000 x 600 pixels resolution) with a central 8.4-inch (21.3 cm) screen diagonal (960 x 540 pixels). The dials, instrument cluster and central display are installed in a single frame with a high-gloss piano-lacquer look.

A decidedly sporty touch is provided by the air vents, whose design in silver shadow is inspired by turbine blades.

Touch control buttons in the steering wheel enable the driver to control the instrument cluster and multimedia system using finger swipes without having to take a hand off the steering wheel. Additional controls come in the form of a touchpad with controller in the centre console, which can also recognise handwriting, plus the LINGUATRONIC voice control system. There are also direct-access buttons for controlling the air conditioning, for example, and for convenient activation and deactivation of certain driver assistance systems.

The avant-garde yet highly luxurious seats in the Coupé take their cue from the Saloon. The sporty individual-seat characteristics find their distinctive impression in all four seats.

High-grade materials and contemporary colour landscapes come together to create a sporty, contemporary luxury. The attractive appointments in yacht blue in combination with macchiato beige lend the vehicle a cool, exclusive yachting look. Especially for the E-Class Coupé, there is a choice of two new, light wood trim packages in open-pore and high-gloss finishes. Precisely executed seams give emphasis to the seat design. In conjunction with AMG Line it is also possible to choose very sporty, highly contrasting leather interiors in black/classic red or black/deep white, all with horizontal seams. The wide range of exterior paint finishes is harmoniously attuned to the modern interior colour schemes

The interior lighting makes exclusive use of durable, energy-saving LED technology. The same applies to the optionally available enhanced ambient lighting with 64 colours.

Diversity to suit every taste

Even the AVANTGARDE standard equipment package is abundantly configured. Alternatively, there is the AMG Line, which differs from AVANTGARDE by such features as front and rear bumpers as well as side skirts and larger AMG Styling wheels. The dots in the diamond radiator grille are chrome-plated, while the brake discs on the front axle are perforated. The interior boasts features such as seats in high-grade ARTICO/DINAMICA microfibre in black with grey contrasting topstitching, the Seat Comfort package, ambience lighting and an AMG leather sport steering wheel. Additional individualisation options for both lines come courtesy of the Night Package with a host of design details in high-gloss black.

Larger and more luxurious

With a length of 4826 mm (+123 mm), a width of 1860 mm (+74 mm) and a height of 1430 mm (+33 mm), the new E-Class Coupé clearly outstrips its predecessor in terms of length, width and height. The principal beneficiary of the wider track, with 1605 mm at the front (+67 mm) and 1609 mm at the rear (+68 mm), is the driving dynamics.

The significantly larger footprint compared with the previous model is to the benefit of passengers with extra spaciousness and comfort. They profit especially in terms of rear knee room, front and rear shoulder room as well as rear headroom. In each of the four fully fledged seats with coupé-specific individual seat character, the driver and passengers enjoy genuine comfort on long journeys as well as the classic virtues of a grand tourer.

Performance with high-tech

Powerful and efficient petrol and diesel engines, all equipped with the ECO start/stop function and complying with the Euro 6 emission standard - among them a new four-cylinder diesel engine - make for lively performance and driving enjoyment.

At market launch, there will be an initial choice between one diesel and three petrol engines. Further engine variants and 4MATIC versions will follow.

E 220 d E 200 E 300 E 400 4MATIC Number of cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 6/V Displacement (cc) 1950 1991 1991 2996 Rated output (kW/hp) 143/194 135/184 180/245 245/333 Rated torque (Nm) 400 300 370 480 l/100 km * 4.0 6.0 6.4 8.1 CO 2 g/km* 106 136 147 183 0-100 km/h (s) 7.4 7.8 6.4 5.3 Max. km/h 242 240 250 250 Price in euros** 50,575.00 49,051.80 54,740.00 64,807.40

*NEDC combined **incl. VAT

New four-cylinder diesel engine

Designed to meet the future RDE limits, the four-cylinder diesel engine from the new family of Mercedes-Benz engines opens up a new dimension in efficiency. With a displacement of around two litres, the new diesel engine delivers 143 kW/194 hp, while the E 220 d impresses with a combined NEDC average consumption of 4.0 liter litres per 100 kilometres. This is equivalent to CO 2 emissions of 106 grams per kilometre, with exemplary NOx values. In addition, the four-cylinder with single-stage turbocharger and variable turbine geometry is distinguished by a high level of refinement. Both the cylinder head and the crankcase are made of aluminium.

All the models available at market launch are equipped as standard with the 9G‑TRONIC nine-speed automatic transmission, which allows fast gearshifts along with lower engine speeds. From mid-2017 the range will be extended by the E 200 (Fuel consumption combined: 6.0 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 136 g/km) with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Suspension – sporty comfort

The suspension on the new E-Class Coupé offers agile driving pleasure on winding roads together with exceptional ride comfort. The Coupé comes as standard with AGILITY CONTROL suspension. In the interests of a sporty look, the suspension is 15 millimetres lower than on the Saloon and is tuned for comfort with an amplitude-dependent damping system.

The DYNAMIC BODY CONTROL suspension with adjustable damping is available as optional equipment. This suspension is likewise lowered. Using a switch in the centre console for the DYNAMIC SELECT system included as standard, the driver can vary the damping characteristics of this suspension. Three modes are available, offering a wide range of adjustment options: "Comfort", "Sport" and "Sport+".

AIR BODY CONTROL multi-chamber air suspension

Alternatively, the new E-Class Coupé can be equipped with multi-chamber air suspension, including all-round roll/pitch/heave stabilisation. Advantages of this system: three chambers of different size in the spring struts of the rear axle and two in the spring struts of the front axle make it possible to control the hardness of the suspension in three stages. In this way, the occupants enjoy soft basic suspension, along with the secure feeling of good handling stability at higher speeds.

The multi-chamber air suspension is augmented by a continuous, electronically controlled adaptive damping system. The damping at each individual wheel is adjusted fully automatically to suit the current driving situation and condition of the road – such as in the case of evasive manoeuvres or on rough tracks. The system therefore delivers good ride comfort along with excellent driving dynamics.

Using the DYNAMIC SELECT switch, the driver can also select different suspension characteristics in combination with the AIR BODY CONTROL system: "Comfort", ECO, "Sport", "Sport +" and Individual.

DYNAMIC SELECT – choose your own driving characteristics

However, the DYNAMIC SELECT system not only makes it possible to select the suspension characteristics in combination with DYNAMIC BODY CONTROL and AIR BODY CONTROL, but it also enables the driver to influence other vehicle settings – such as the throttle response, ECO start/stop function, shift points of the automatic transmission and more. Depending on the equipment level, DYNAMIC SELECT provides the following transmission modes: Comfort, ECO, Sport, Sport + and Individual. "Individual" allows drivers to configure their own preferred vehicle settings.

Full smartphone integration

A new era of connectivity and digitalisation is marked by the infotainment system in the E-Class Coupé with COMAND Online. This includes effortless integration of the smartphone into the vehicle's infotainment system by means of capacitive aerial coupling and wireless charging. This means that compatible mobile phones can be charged wirelessly and also connected to the vehicle's exterior aerial. This dispenses with the need to find a plug and connect a cable. There is an added advantage: using Near Field Communication, the customer's smartphone becomes the digital vehicle key with which the car can be locked and unlocked as well as started.

If the vehicle is equipped with COMAND Online, it is possible to use Apple's smartphone-based infotainment system CarPlay® as well as Google's Android Auto™.

Internet and diverse data sources even in the basic version

The infotainment system Audio 20 USB is available as an alternative to COMAND Online. Like COMAND Online, this comes with a Bluetooth® hands-free system and also has internet capability with a Bluetooth®-capable mobile phone with mobile phone card and data option. COMAND Online also offers an integrated hotspot functionality.

Clear road instead of traffic jams: Live Traffic Information

Whereas the familiar Live Traffic Information was previously reserved for COMAND Online, the new E-Class Coupé offers this function with Audio 20 USB with the Garmin® MAP PILOT System. Live Traffic Information allows the reception of up-to-date and precise traffic information in real time, with significant benefits for dynamic route guidance and precise calculation of estimated arrival time. Other new features in conjunction with COMAND Online include a Free Flow display – green lines clearly show the driver where traffic is currently flowing freely – as well as the display and consideration of traffic information away from the main roads. In addition COMAND Online informs the driver both audibly and visually when the vehicle is approaching the end of a traffic tailback as a hazard.

Mercedes me connect Concierge Service: personalised attention

A further comfort highlight is the new Concierge Service, which is exclusively available in all E-Class models in combination with Mercedes me connect. Subscribing customers are able to use numerous individual services: from making a restaurant reservation to obtaining tips about tourist routes, information on cultural and sporting events and bookings through to sending navigation destinations directly to the vehicle.

Access is straightforward: registered Mercedes me connect users can call up the Concierge Service in 20 countries across Europe, either via the iCall button in the vehicle or using the Mercedes me app. The personal concierge takes care of everything else.

E-Class innovations on board

As a member of the current E-Class family, the new Coupé is significantly more intelligent than its predecessor. It comes with all the features of the E-Class, the most intelligent executive saloon. Active Brake Assist comes as standard. It is able to warn the driver of an imminent collision, provide optimum support with emergency braking and, if necessary, also autonomously apply the brakes. In addition to slower-moving, stopping or stationary vehicles, it can also detect pedestrians crossing in the danger zone ahead of the vehicle.

Other highlights on the way to autonomous driving include e.g. the Distance Pilot DISTRONIC with Steering Pilot, which is not only able to keep the car at the correct distance behind vehicles in front on all types of road, but, for the first time, can also automatically follow them at a speed of up to 210 km/h.

Also new in the E-Class Coupé is the option to move the vehicle remotely into and out of garages and parking spaces using a smartphone app, enabling the occupants to enter and exit the car easily, even where space is very tight.

Other intelligent systems are also available for the E-Class Coupé, including:

high-resolution MULTIBEAM LED headlamps. These headlamps, each with 84 individually activated high-performance LEDs, automatically illuminate the road surface with a hitherto unsurpassed, precision-controlled distribution of exceptionally bright light – without dazzling other road users.

MAGIC VISION CONTROL – an intelligent and highly efficient wash/wipe system for the windscreen. The wiper blade always delivers washer fluid directly in front of the wiping edge, via the water feed line integrated into the blade – and it does this in both wiping directions. The result is that there is no surge of water when fluid is sprayed, which can impair the driver's vision, and at the same time the maximum cleaning effect is achieved. The complete MAGIC VISION CONTROL system, including the wiper blades, is heated at low temperatures to prevent snow or ice from sticking in winter.

E-Class Coupé with tradition

As an exclusive and sporty coupé, the latest member of the E-Class family can look back on an almost fifty-year history. Its first ancestor was unveiled by Mercedes-Benz in 1968 (at that time known as the "Stroke Eight" coupé). Further model series followed – for a while also under the name CLK. Each generation combined superb design with agile sportiness and contemporary luxury at a high level.