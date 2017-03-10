Cars talking to other cars is quickly becoming a reality. Three months after the Department of Transportation proposed a mandate requiring vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) technology in new cars sold in the United States, Cadillac announced it will include the tech as standard equipment on CTS sedans, beginning with current production models slated for both the U.S. and Canada. In doing so, Cadillac becomes the first manufacturer to feature such a system in North America.

"V2V essentially enables the car to sense around corners,” said Richard Brekus, Cadillac global director of Product Strategy, in a press release. “Connecting vehicles through V2V holds tremendous potential, as this technology enables the car to acquire and analyze information outside the bounds of the driver’s field of vision. As an early mover, we look forward to seeing its benefit multiply as more V2V-equipped vehicles hit the road."

The system uses Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC) as well as GPS, and can process 1,000 messages per second. It operates on the 5.9 GHz spectrum as allocated by the Federal Communications Commission, and can communicate with other vehicles using compatible V2V systems up to 1,000 feet away.

Being connected with other cars in the area can give drivers an early warning for potentially hazardous situations. For example, if anti-lock brakes or traction control engage on a car at an upcoming intersection, it can indicate slippery conditions. Likewise, if hard braking is detected around a corner, drivers can get a heads-up for stopped traffic. The V2V system gathers this information and alerts the driver through Cadillac’s next-generation user experience infotainment system.

Cadillac’s announcement comes just days after WikiLeaks made a bold assertion that the Central Intelligence Agency discussed the possibility of hacking cars to use them for “undetectable assassinations,” raising new concerns about vulnerability in modern automotive systems.

“Basically, the system creates an ad-hoc network with other cars in the vicinity,” said Cadillac Representative Steve Martin in a phone call with Motor1. “From a security standpoint our customers will like this because no information is stored to identify specific vehicles. The CTS is the first V2V-equipped car in North America; we’re excited to lead the way in this new safety system.”

Source: Cadillac