Former Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann wasn’t convinced that the Italian supercar maker would ever produce a vehicle with anything other than a pure gasoline engine under the hood. But with new CEO Stefano Domenicali at the helm, that could change.

According to Automotive News, the Lamborghini boss shows an interest in building an electric supercar. With parent Volkswagen Group’s push for more hybrid and pure electric vehicles in their lineup, that thinking could trickle down to the performance-oriented automaker in the form of a low-slung supercar.

"Electrification is an area of great attention for us, but I'm not expecting it will happen in the short term," Domenicali said in an interview at the Geneva auto show. "We need to be realistic," Domenicali suggesting that if a pure electric Lamborghini does happen, it won’t be for the next few years.







Already, the company has confirmed reports of a plug-in Urus SUV, which will be on the market by 2020. The proposed electric supercar, meanwhile, won’t be ready until at least 2025, if at all.

Even though Lamborghini is still on the fence regarding its electric supercar project, another famed VW subsidiary, Audi, is reportedly moving forward with plans to compete with the likes of Mercedes-AMG, Aston Martin, and others. According to Autocar, Audi CEO Rupert Stradler said that an electric or hybrid hypercar could be here by the end of the decade.

No word on whether the car will be purely electric, or use some from of hybrid powertrain similar to the technology found on Audi Le Mans cars. "I am looking forward to what’s possible in terms of new technology," said Stadler.

Source: Autocar, Automotive News