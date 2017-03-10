It has airless tires and augmented reality.

We don’t normally associate BMW with construction work, but in this case, the German automaker's Designworks division has partnered with John Deere to develop what the two are calling, "the backhoe of the future." The concept will be on display at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas.

The backhoe concept combines sustainable build materials, like a lightweight metal matrixed exoskeleton, with technology like virtual and augmented reality into a unique research and design process called "Fixstern," meaning "Fixed Star." The goal is that the concept will create a focal point that the company will be able to strive for in the future.

BMW Backhoe Concept

"BMW is continuously working on innovations to headline the radical change in our future mobility,” said the company. "Through Designworks we are able to share knowledge and inspire change and transformation in other industries, which is important not only with regards to product design or connectivity but especially when it comes to sustainable solutions for the future.”

A unique hybrid powertrain delivers optimal efficiency without compromising power, while a lower center of gravity and improved visibility increases productivity. The concept also incorporates forward stabilizers, an extended wheelbase, and even airless tires. 

“We wanted to stretch and challenge ourselves to innovate in new ways”, said Doug Meyer, global director of product engineering, John Deere Construction & Forestry. The concept will be on display at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas until March 11, 2017.

Source: BMW

More from BMW:

Be part of something big