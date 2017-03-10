New spy photographs are providing a fresh look at the upcoming Fastback body style of the Hyundai i30 that joins the existing five-door and wagon in the near future. The model still has a lot of camouflage, but these pics provide a slightly better opportunity to see the tweaks for the running lights.

A Hyundai product presentation confirmed the i30 Fastback’s arrival in early 2018. The company’s camouflage conceals the raked rear end, but the previous line drawing suggests the vehicle has an aerodynamic liftback tail. It looks to be the most stylish member of the i30 model family, but the five-door layout should still provide satisfactory utility. Up front, these photos show inward angled LED running lights that contribute to a sharper appearance for the nose.

Under the hood, we expect the Fastback to retain the same engine range as the rest of the i30 lineup. Buyers would be able to choose among a 1.0-liter three-cylinder, 1.4-liter four-cylinder, and diesel 1.6-liter four-cylinder.

Similarly, Hyundai probably doesn’t have major changes for the Fastback’s cabin, either.







Since Hyundai already confirms the Fastback’s debut in early 2018, the company would probably premiere the model at an auto show in Europe before the end of 2017. It’s possible stylish five-door could eventually arrive in the United States as the Elantra Fastback, but that introduction wouldn’t happen until sometime later.

Before the i30 Fastback arrives, Hyundai’s product outline indicates that the i30 N hot hatch should debut in the second half of 2017. The base version uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts). Customers could choose between a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic. A higher performance trim would make 275 hp (205 kW) and come with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.

Photo Source: Automedia