Air-cooled Porsche 911s are beautiful by themselves, but Singer's work accentuates the iconic style.

Singer Vehicle Design has a masterful ability to reimagine Porsche 911s into rolling works of art that would even make the iconic cars’ original creators green with envy. With just over 60 restorations since 2009, Singer’s work is still a fairly rare sight, though. However, visitors can check out two of its recent creations for clients in Florida at the upcoming Amelia Island Concours from March 10 through 12.

Singer Miami Commission


Singer’s Miami commission is the firm’s first restoration to feature a sunroof. Painted in Light Ivory white, this 911 aims a little more towards comfort than outright speed. Inside, there are four-way adjustable Touring seats with intricate details like brass grommets. A black-leather-covered dashboard adds to the luxury, and the rest of the interior panels feature Warm Chocolate brown leather. Matching woven leather adorns rear seats, and their alabaster stitching evokes the exterior color. The car is absolutely gorgeous.

Singer Florida Commission


The Florida commission is also on display at the Amelia Island Concours, and it has sporty demeanor that’s more common among Singer’s restorations. The Hemingway Blue exterior and Bahama Yellow lettering give the car a retro vibe. The Sand Beige interior has a weave that mixes leather and suede, which looks timeless on this vintage-inspired ride.

The Florida commission has been done for over a year, and has proven to be quite a performer. During the 2016 Sun Valley Road Rally, the owner was able to push the coupe up to 176.2 miles per hour. A highly tuned 4.0-liter air-cooled flat six with 390 horsepower makes such speeds possible.

Singer Florida Commission


“Our owners’ tastes and special wishes are what makes every commission unique and exciting,” says Rob Dickinson, founder and creator of Singer Vehicle Design, said in the announcement about the cars being at the Amelia Island Concours. Visitors at the event should enjoy getting to see that passion for craftsmanship.

Source: Singer

