Acura's refreshed TLX sedan will debut in April at the New York Auto Show. Honda officials confirmed the news to Motor1 earlier this month, and now we have an official teaser image, though many other details surrounding the updated sedan are still unclear.

In a press release, which you can read below, Acura says the refresh "includes new premium features and technology enhancements that place the TLX among the most technologically advanced and well-equipped cars in its segment."

The last time we saw the 2018 TLX, it was caught during a photoshoot, completely undisguised. Beyond the obvious styling cues from Acura's Precision Concept in the front fascia, it's easy to see three distinct nose designs, which could signify different trim levels or powertrains.

The car on the left looks to be the entry-level model, and the two versions on the right could be sport or luxury trims. We brightened the original teaser image that Acura sent over, and it looks like it has the fascia seen on the red TLX in the photo cluster above.

Currently, the TLX is powered by a choice of two powertrains. On the base end, there's Acura's 2.4-liter inline-four engine with 206 horsepower, mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Beyond that, Acura offers a 290-hp, 3.5-liter V6, paired with a nine-speed automatic. The V6 model can also be had with the company's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system. It's unclear if these engines will carry over intact, or if changes will be made. We've also heard rumors that the V6/hybrid powertrain from the new MDX could see duty in the TLX, though we aren't really holding our breath for that one.

In any case, we'll have all the details in just a couple of weeks when Acura pulls the cover off its updated midsize sedan in New York.

Spy Photos: Brian Williams / SpiedBilde