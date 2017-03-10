Smart’s trio of electric vehicles is now up for grabs in Germany where the local government has a very nice environmental incentive scheme dropping the starting price by more than €4,000. Orders are already being taken for the ForTwo Coupe and the ForFour Electric Drive, with the zero-emissions ForTwo Cabrio to follow in May.

The cheapest Smart EV money can buy is the ForTwo Coupe available from €21,940 or just €17,558.84 once you take into account the applicable green bonus. The ForFour starts off at €22,600, but once you include the incentive, the price decreases to a more attractive €18,220 tag. The most expensive of the three is going to be the ForTwo Cabrio Electric Drive, which will kick off from €25,200 or just under €21,000 with the eco bonus.

Should you be willing to spend even more, Smart will be more than happy to sell you a ForTwo Electric Drive Greenflash for a pricey €27,839. Factor in the available incentive and the asking price will drop to €23,459. In return for the extra money, the car will come with an assortment of electric green interior and exterior design accents.

All of the EVs are going to share an electric motor delivering 81 horsepower (60 kilowatts) and an instant torque of 160 Newton-meters (118 pound-feet) to the rear wheels. An electronic top speed limiter is going to kick in at 130 kph (almost 81 mph), while the battery pack is going to have enough juice for approximately 160 km (just shy of 100 miles).

For people always in a hurry, Smart will have an optional 22-kW fast charger for €840 on offer beginning with this fall that will replenish the battery in less than 45 minutes.

One interesting option available is the “acoustic presence indicator.” Priced at €120, this piece of kit “generates a speed-sensitive, Daimler-specific sound for the protection of other road users.” With EVs being virtually silent, the equipment can generate a noise to make it sound like a combustion engine-powered car as a way to notify everyone around about its presence.

Smart says it will commence deliveries in June. In the United States, latest reports are indicating Smart will phase out the gasoline-powered models beginning with September. In other words, the 2018MY ForTwo Coupe and Cabrio (ForFour is not available stateside) will likely be EV-only.

Source: Smart