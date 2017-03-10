While it’s working on the fourth-generation 6 Series, BMW certainly wants to keep sales of the current model at a steady level. One solution is to come out with a special edition bringing more standard equipment and some minor novelties to spice things up. The new arrival is being offered for all three body styles (Coupe, Convertible, Gran Coupe) and with all of the engines available for the regular models. All cars come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a choice of either rear-wheel drive or the grippy xDrive AWD setup.

The 6 Series M Sport Limited Edition stands out thanks to its fresh Sonic Speed Blue metallic paint and the new 20-inch lightweight M alloy wheels featuring a bi-color design. To further set it apart from the more mundane 6 Series models, Bavarian Motor Works will also throw in a pair of carbon fiber side mirror caps.

To sweeten the deal, there are a bunch of subtle tweaks on the inside as well. The cars are going to come with a BMW Individual fine-grain Merino leather finished off in Black/Fjord Blue. You can only get these seats on this special edition, which also features fancy floor mats adorned with Fjord Blue contrasting piping.

The carbon fiber theme continues on the inside where the trim finishers and the gear selector lever have a similar appearance. Rounding off the cabin changes are the exclusive blue sill cover strips with “M Sport Limited Edition” lettering to serve as a reminder you’re not driving a run-of-the-mill 6 Series.

BMW will begin to take orders for the 6 Series M Sport Limited Edition in Europe from next month, but details about pricing are not available at the moment of writing. It’s unclear at this point how many units are going to be made since all we know so far is the vehicles will be available in “restricted numbers.”

While the special edition is only available in Europe, the recently launched 2018MY 6 Series in United States can be had with those new wheels and paint.

Source: BMW