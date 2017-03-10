Well, that didn’t take too long. Following its world debut a couple of days ago at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the Volkswagen Arteon is now available for ordering at home in Germany. Bear in mind Wolfsburg’s range-topping model can be had for the moment only with the strongest engines: the 2.0 TSI with 280 horsepower (206 kilowatts) and 350 Newton-meters (258 pound-feet) and the torquetastic biturbo 2.0 TDI with 240 hp (176 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft). Both of them are hooked up to a dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to a 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

Fitted with the gasoline engine, the sexy Arteon will set you back €49,325 before adding any optional goodies. The diesel is unsurprisingly more expensive and it begins from €51,600. So, how does it stack up against the “more humble” sedan?

In Germany, the Passat with the 280-hp TSI engine can be had only on the Highline trim level and it kicks off from €46,250, so the Arteon is €3,075 more expensive. Not bad. However, the price gap between the two models is considerably bigger once you throw in the 2.0-liter BiTDI inside the engine bay. The Passat Highline costs from €46,675 in this specification, which makes the Arteon a substantial €4,925 pricier.

For the premium VW is asking over the Passat, the Arteon proposes a considerably sleeker body with a more practical rear hatch providing access to the 563-liter trunk with the rear seats in place. Folding them will boost the cargo capacity to a generous 1,557 liters. As it’s the case with the sedan, the new fastback comes with an all-digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, plus VW’s new 9.2-inch infotainment system with support for gesture control available also in the Golf facelift. Another ace up the Arteon’s sleeve is the longer wheelbase granting superior legroom.

Buyers willing to spice up their cars will be able to select from Elegance and R-Line versions and a vast array of optional kit, such as a heated steering wheel, front massaging seats, two-tone Nappa leather upholstery, three-zone automatic air conditioning, and a panoramic sunroof.

Set to be produced in Germany at the Emden plant, the new Arteon will be in the hands of customers in its domestic market beginning with mid-June. We should point out the new arrival in VW’s lineup will only be a temporary flagship considering a second-gen Phaeton is expected to arrive around the end of the decade. It was supposed to come out sooner than that, but then Dieselgate happened…

