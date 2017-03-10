The three vehicles (including the already available Fuel Cell) look very similar, but surely each will have some unique design elements.

Honda says that both the Clarity Electric and Clarity PHEV will make their worldwide debuts at the 2017 New York Auto Show next month. We’ll be on hand for these debuts, so come the start of the show, live images will certainly be coming your way.

Honda has officially released only a few details on the electric and plug-in hybrid versions of the Clarity. What we do know is that all versions are five seaters, unlike some of the other battery-electrics out there. Honda adds that the Clarity Electric will launch first, followed by the 50-state Clarity PHEV (with “an all-electric driving range rating in excess of 40 miles”) at a later point in time.

Reading between the lines then, the Clarity Electric will be a CARB play (likely with 80 miles of range and priced at $35,000) while the Clarity PHEV will be the higher volume car. Honda states: