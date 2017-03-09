Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen says that the brand’s upcoming smaller crossover goes by the name XT4, not XT3 as in previous rumors.

“To be candid, we started seeing online reports of the prototypes undergoing testing and being mis-named,” de Nysschen told Motoring. “So before that went too far we thought we’d better fix it because we have no other model in that space. We’d rather have people understanding the correct positioning for that car from the get-go.”

De Nysschen’s argument certainly makes sense from a branding perspective. If people are talking about the upcoming crossover roughly a year before it goes on sale, the discussion should refer to the vehicle with the right name.







The XT4 fills the hole in Caddy’s lineup below the midsize XT5 and would tentatively arrive in the second half of 2018. Heavily camouflaged test mules are already on the road. Underneath styling like the brand’s larger CUVs, the XT4 would possibly share underpinnings with the latest Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain. The basic trim might be front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive would probably widely available. The spy pics seem to show an intercooler behind the front fascia, so expect the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder Chevy and GMC’s models to be in the XT4 powertrain range.

De Nysschen also outlined plans to introduce five vehicles in two years – one every six months – once the XT4 hits the road, according to GM Authority. A larger CUV to slot between the XT5 and Escalade is among the other models potentially on the way. Another rumored product is a small (possibly front-wheel drive) sedan that would fit below the ATS and compete against the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. The company is also mulling a six-figure SUV as its flagship.

Source: Motoring, GM Authority