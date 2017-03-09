The 1930s gave birth to some of the most extravagant, elegant automobile of all-time. It’s this era from which Black Cuillin – the first offering from new automaker Eadon Green – draws its inspiration. According to the company’s Managing Director Felix Eaton, the Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 convertible was of particular interest for this design, though there’s clearly a fixed roof with sweeping lines that bear striking resemblance to Morgan’s Aero 8.

Eadon Green unveiled its Black Cuillin Vision Model at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, and there’s no question that it’s quite the looker. The rounded front clip with arching fenders and long hood certainly pay homage to the 1930s classics we love. Inside the swept-back two-seater we have the expected swaths of leather with wood and chrome trim. No details have been released on features, but going by the photos we see buttons for modes, menus, and a specific navigation function so it’s likely the Black Cuillin will offer amenities similar to other limited-production luxury models.

Powering the Black Cuillin is, presumably, a V12 of unknown size or power. We say this because, aside from a single engine photo depicting the top a V12 with an Eadon Green badge, we have no information on powertrain or performance. The photo suggests the engine is nestled longitudinally under the Black Cuillin’s hood, so rear-wheel drive is likely the order of the day. Curiously blurry interior photos are inconclusive on how cogs are swapped, but since the press release mentions “a modern chassis and powertrain that would satisfy a discerning driver of the 21st century,” some type of automatic with a paddle-shift feature is a safe bet.

As the Black Cuillin is really a concept at this point, there’s no word on availability for production versions. Small coach builders like Eadon Green are continuing to expand in Britain; some make it and some don’t. For what it’s worth, we like what we see of this suave sports car and hope to hear more on it in the future.

Source: Eadon Green