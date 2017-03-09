Built by Palmer Johnson for Bugatti, it does 50 mph and is stunning to behold.

Here’s one for the affluent individual who just purchased a $2.6 million Bugatti Chiron, but is unhappy with its performance on water. Don’t worry dear friend – Bugatti understands your pain, which is why the company partnered with noted yacht manufacturer Palmer Johnson to create the Niniette 66. Granted, at 66 feet long it is a tad larger than the Chiron, and its top speed of 44 knots (roughly 50 miles per hour for you land lovers) isn’t what you’d call time-distorting performance.

But just look at it. Oh to be filthy rich.

 

Bugatti Niniette 66
Bugatti Niniette 66

 

Obviously this isn’t a typical boat with a Bugatti badge. The project began back in 2015 with a meeting-of-the-minds at Bugatti and yacht manufacturer Palmer Johnson. Their goal was to create something completely new, fusing the strengths of the two companies to create the ultimate on-water experience. Sadly, that experience doesn’t include the Chiron’s 8.0-liter, 1,479-horsepower W16 engine, or any other Chiron mechanicals for that matter. Power comes from a typical MAN V8 marine engine offering either 1,000 or 1,200 horsepower, with propulsion provided by MJP waterjets. Combined with a four-foot draft, the Niniette 66 can operate without issue in shallow water.

There is a cool Bugatti steering wheel for the captain, but aside from the Chiron-based design, this is all Palmer Johnson. That’s just fine, because performance and luxury are part of the Bugatti experience. And this yacht certainly delivers luxury.

“The challenge was to create an experience and a persona as much as a yacht, from streamlined luxury, sophisticated style, and unprecedented quality. For owners of tomorrow, Niniette will lift your expectations of life even higher,” said Palmer Johnson CEO Timur in a press release. To that end, the open deck features a lower section with a combined Jacuzzi, sun pad, and champagne bar with two “social areas” on the side. There’s also a fire pit between the Jacuzzi and forward seats, something you’ll likely never see on the Chiron.

 

Bugatti Niniette 66
Bugatti Niniette 66

 

Accommodations below deck include a spacious salon with an adjacent master cabin. Of course, everything is either made with exquisite leather, aluminum, carbon fiber, polished wood, marble (yes, marble), and you’ll find plenty of Bugatti branding. Amalgam's 1:12 scale Chiron would be right at home in such surroundings.

The innovative exterior design features a slender center hull with two sponsons that aid in stability and roll dampening, even at high speeds. And if 66 feet doesn't quite fit your lifestyle, this is just the first in a series of new Palmer Johnson yachts that will range from 50 to 80 feet.

How much does the Niniette 66 cost? More than you can afford, Ferrari boy. Actually, we don’t know the specific cost, but we’re fairly certain it involves many zeroes. Then again, if you already own a Chiron and yearn to have the matching yacht, the cost probably doesn’t matter anyway.

Source: Palmer Johnson, Forbes

 

