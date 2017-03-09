Hide press release Show press release

DESIGNING THE INCOMPARABLE: BUGATTI AUTOMOBILES AND PALMER JOHNSON LAUNCH A PERFECT MATCH FOR THE BUGATTI CHIRON



MONACO AND MOLSHEIM, MARCH 7TH 2017



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The makers of the world’s most powerful, fastest, most exclusive and

luxurious production super sports car, Bugatti, and the world’s most

innovative motor yacht builder, Palmer Johnson, announce the release of the

Bugatti Niniette 66. This will be the first in a new series of yachts, starting

from 50ft, up to 80ft.



The iconic companies have combined their pedigree in design, technology

and performance into a fearless vision of the future of sport yachts. Inspired

by the amazing Bugatti Chiron, the outcome of this powerful alchemy

between Palmer Johnson and Bugatti is the limited edition Bugatti Niniette

66.



Makers of the fastest car in the world today, Bugatti was once a boat builder

too. Commissioned to create a one-of-a kind speedboat in 1930 by Prince

Carlo Maurizio Ruspoldi, founder Ettore Bugatti named this low on the water

beauty the Niniette – the family pet name of his youngest daughter Lidia.



A shared DNA

A common vision of the future has made this dream a reality. Palmer

Johnson’s history of building the world’s most groundbreaking yachts has

been combined with Bugatti’s signature engineering traits such as the

accentuated centre line, perfect symmetry and a sweeping signature curve.

PJ traits such as using advanced materials like carbon and a revolutionary hull

have been incorporated seamlessly into this yacht design that is quite simply

like no other.



An evolved design

When Bugatti and Palmer Johnson met the first time with the idea of a joint

project in early 2015, the goal was clear from the outset: to create an

innovative sport yacht based on the proprietary strengths of the two

companies, while echoing the unmistakable design DNA of Bugatti. After first

renderings of the yacht had been presented in late 2015, a large number of

potential buyers – among them several current Bugatti owners – expressed

great interest in the project. However, they wished for a closer connection of

the yacht to the latest supercar from Bugatti, the Chiron, after its world

premiere in March 2016. Consequently, the designers and engineers went

back to their drawing boards to eventually launch the highly anticipated

Bugatti Niniette 66.



A modern masterpiece

The Bugatti Niniette is an inspired and daring design that evolves from the

Chiron. The purity of design and perfect proportions of the Niniette create

and leave an impression of magical beauty. “The challenge was to create an

experience and a persona as much as a yacht, from streamlined luxury,

sophisticated style and unprecedented quality. For owners of tomorrow,

Niniette will lift your expectations of life even higher,” explains Timur

Mohamed, CEO of Palmer Johnson.



The 20-metre-long yacht features Palmer Johnson’s innovative hull design

combining a slender main hull with two sponsons left and right that have a

positive effect on stability and roll dampening even at high speeds. “This

construction also allows for a wider build compared to other yachts in this

class, thus offering the experience of a much larger yacht,” adds Mohamed.

The extensive use of carbon fibre also adds to the yacht’s structural rigidity,

while at the same time reducing weight and increasing efficiency.



“The Niniette is a genuine member of the Bugatti family,” explains Etienne

Salomé, Design Director at Bugatti. With its accentuated centre line and the

duotone colour split of the exterior, it encompasses key elements of Bugatti’s

heritage. True to the company’s guiding design principle of ‘form follows

performance’, the clear lines and dynamic stance of the yacht in combination

with the characteristic, Bugatti signature line fused into the side profile of the

boat are a reference to the recently launched Chiron. “Even from a large

distance when entering a port, the Niniette will always be recognized as a

true Bugatti,” says Salomé.



The yacht features a spacious open deck that reflects Bugatti’s focus on

outstanding craftsmanship and authentic materiality, with carbon fibre, finest

leather and naturally blue morta oak wood as the dominating elements. The

lower part of the deck houses a combined Jacuzzi, sun pad and champagne

bar in the middle, flanked by two social areas on the side. Maritime

connoisseurs will also cherish the fire pit, centrally located between the

Jacuzzi and the two forward seats that will undoubtedly be a main attraction

for every visitor.



A precious sanctuary

The spectacularly designed exterior is complemented by a sumptuous

interior below deck. Contrary to the common interior layout with several

small cabins found in most conventional motor yachts, the salon of the

Niniette is a very spacious environment offering the highest level of comfort

for its passengers. Only the finest materials – polished metal, carbon, leather

and marble, are used for furniture and decoration. Centrepiece of the interior

lounge is the large Bugatti horseshoe overlooking the generous seating area,

while natural light streams in through the macaron-shaped window in the

ceiling. Adjacent to the salon, the master suite equipped with a comfortable

double-bed offers the ideal retreat for the night. As is customary with

Bugatti, a myriad of customization options in terms of colours, materials and

finishes for both exterior and interior guarantees that every Niniette will be a

unique piece of art.



Form follows performance

As you would expect with a Palmer Johnson, an advanced stabilised hull

achieves speed with efficiency, as well as amazing comfort on board. The

super slim main hull means higher speeds with lower input power and fuel

burn. Side sponsons give additional vessel beam and hence increased

stability at rest. Reaching top speeds of 44 knots, and with a shallow draft of

0.83 metres, Bahamas friendly cruising is possible for the weekend. Unique

Bugatti designed helm chairs and a futuristic command centre with

interactive infotainment system for vessel navigation, monitoring, control and

entertainment further enhance the experience.



PALMER JOHNSON AND BUGATTI

200 YEARS OF HERITAGE



Palmer Johnson

Since its creation by two artisan boat builders in 1918, Palmer Johnson has

had a reputation for leading in innovation. Pioneering the use of aluminium in

their sailing yachts which won every major race; building a yacht in 1979 that

was the fastest in the world for over a decade; followed by carbon fibre in the

new SuperSport series; pushing the boundaries of design and technology

have always a PJ hallmark. The Niniette is the latest expression of PJ’s

forward thinking design ethos together and uncompromised respect of

artistry and craftsmanship.



Bugatti

Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. is the manufacturer of the world’s most powerful,

fastest, most exclusive and most luxurious production super sports car. Since

it was established in 1909, the French luxury brand has had its headquarters

at Molsheim, Alsace, where 450 Veyrons were produced from 2005 to 2015

and where the new Chiron, which is limited to 500 cars, is being hand-crafted

today. The brand, which has been part of the Volkswagen Group since 1998,

employs almost 300 people. With 34 dealers and service partners in 17

countries in Europe, North America and the Middle and Asia/Pacific, Bugatti

is now a global player.