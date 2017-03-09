New spy shots are giving us an early look at the next-generation Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Chevy's engineers cover the truck in lots of camouflage, but the team's concealment leaves the updated grille partially exposed.

In front, the next Silverado retains its two tiers of lights. The headlights still appear to be on top, and the combination driving LEDs and turn signals sit on the bottom.





The mesh on the nose is translucent enough to hint at the grille's design, too. There appears to be a vertical divider in the middle of it with the brand's emblem in the center. Horizontal slats split the design into multiple sections, and there's evidence of mesh behind the open areas. Further down, the front fascia features similar styling. Bare bulbs at each corner point to the location of the fog lights.

The rest of the camouflage does a remarkable job of hiding the truck’s styling cues. The concealment suggests new L-shaped taillights at the rear, though. The crooked installation of the oval exhaust pipes suggest these parts are just placeholders during development.





There are still few details about the new Silverado's powertrain. However, we suspect the truck would probably use the 10-speed automatic transmission that's a joint venture between Ford and General Motors. The gearbox is available in models like the F-150 and Camaro ZL1.

Despite Chevy’s anti-aluminum marketing against the rivals at Ford, the Bowtie reportedly wants to make the truck more efficient, including by using the lightweight metal. Improved aerodynamics and updated engines would also be steps toward that goal. A $1 billion investment in manufacturing will also mean that the future Silverado and GMC Sierra's axles will come from the United States, rather than Mexico.

A Reuters report from 2014 claimed that General Motors was speeding up development of its next generation of fullsized pickups. The trucks allegedly arrive in fall 2018 instead of an original introduction date of sometime in 2019. If that timeframe is still correct, then the premiere at an auto show could happen early next year.

Source: Automedia