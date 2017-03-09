The Rapid is certainly not the most exciting car in its segment, but Skoda has managed to make it more appealing by giving the spacious model in both standard and Spaceback versions what we would call an attractive facelift. The biggest changes are noticeable at the front where the upper-spec models are going to rock a pair of bi-xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights lending the cars a more upmarket appearance.

The front bumper was also subjected to some tweaks and it now hosts new fog lights similar to those on the Octavia facelift to make the car seem wider when viewed from the front. Other updates have been implemented at the back of the Rapid where the stylish taillights display Skoda’s corporate “C” motif, while the bumper has also been revised. Go for the Spaceback version and the rear window is going to be bigger than before. Both body styles have also received new alloy wheel designs in sizes ranging from 15 to 17 inches.

If you’re not impressed by the cosmetic surgery, Skoda’s doctors have also made some skin-deep changes. Indeed, underneath the hood now resides the turbocharged 1.0-liter engine with three cylinders and set to be offered in two states of tune: 95 horsepower (70 kilowatts) and 110 hp (81 kW). The larger four-cylinder 1.4 TSI soldiers on with 125 hp (93 kW), along with the 1.4 and 1.6 TDIs generating 90 hp (66 kW) and 116 hp (85 kW), respectively.

Skoda is showcasing the Rapid / Rapid Spaceback facelift in Geneva these days where it also has the Kodiaq in the new SportLine and Scout trims, along with the refreshed Citigo, and the Octavia facelift family highlighted by the range-topping RS 245.

A more important debut will occur in the latter part of 2017 when Skoda will introduce the all-new Yeti compact crossover. We’ll like see it in the metal at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, with sales to kick off shortly thereafter.

Source: Skoda