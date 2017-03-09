Hyundai had two autonomous Ioniqs on display back in January at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and now one of them is celebrating its European debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Those attending the event in Switzerland also have the possibility to take a glance into the future of driverless cars by hopping on a virtual reality simulator shaped like an Ioniq for an immersive experience to get a better understanding of what lies ahead.

The Ioniq concept looks virtually the same as the production car thanks to the fact Hyundai has managed to cram the Light Imaging, Detection, And Ranging (LIDAR) technology behind the front bumper. Typically, the hardware sits on a car’s roof, but the engineers made efforts to provide a better integration of the necessary components in order to keep the car’s design intact.

The added tech works together with the regular aids found in the Ioniq, such as the Smart Cruise Control system’s forward-facing radar as well as the Lane Keeping Assist cameras. Blind Spot Detection radar is also onboard to help the car make lane changes in a safely manner, while a GPS antenna searches for a location of each vehicle. In addition, the very detailed mapping software provides a high level of accuracy to determine not just the location, but also the road gradient, curvature, and even the width of a lane.

Further down the line, Hyundai wants to integrate all of the technology related to autonomous driving in a low-cost package, so that more and more people will be able to afford it.

Besides the Ioniq, Hyundai is also working on a pair of driverless Tucson fuel cell vehicles at home in South Korea at its Research and Development Campus in Namyang.

Since we’ve mentioned fuel cell, Hyundai is previewing its fourth-gen hydrogen fuel cell tech good for more than 497 miles (800 kilometers) of range in Geneva with the Futuristic FE Fuel Cell Concept prior to an all-new FCV crossover due in 2018.

Source: Hyundai