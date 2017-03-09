Leave it to Brabus to turn the already hardcore Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet into something even more powerful and with the looks to match its gained muscle. Attending the ongoing 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the tuners from Bottrop have brought their new “650 Cabrio,” which as the name implies has 650 horsepower (478 kilowatts) on tap. It’s an extra 140 hp over the standard output delivered by the biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine in the stock C63 S. Not only that, but the tuners have also massaged the eight-cylinder to squeeze an extra 120 Newton-meters of torque for a mighty 700 Nm.

There’s more to the hotted-up cabrio than the upgrades made in the engine bay, as Brabus has also installed a body kit optimized in the wind tunnel to boost aero and help the car reach 200 mph (320 kph) after hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in only 3.7 seconds. Many of the new body parts have been made entirely out of carbon fiber to keep the weight low and some of them have been left unpainted for an extra visual impact.

At the front, there’s an add-on component for the bumper and some chunky covers for the large air vents. The profile reveals beefy side skirts and mirror caps dipped as well in carbon fiber. The back of the Mercedes is home to a prominent diffuser housing the quad tips of the sport exhaust system installed by Brabus. 20-inch alloy wheels finished in glossy black complement the body’s dark theme and are backed by red brake calipers for a bit of a contrast.

An adjustable suspension allows the driver to modify the ride height between 0.8 to 1.6 inches (20 and 40 millimeters) and it can be done separately on the front and rear axle. Some interior cabin tweaks have also been implemented in the Geneva showcar, which among others boasts a new speedometer maxing out at 211 mph (340 kph) to better reflect the car’s newly gained velocity capabilities.

Sitting next to the C63 S Cabriolet in Switzerland are the ludicrous G500 4x4², a luxed-up V-Class aka “Brabus Business Lounge,” and a punchy Smart ForTwo Cabrio with 125 hp (92 kW) on tap.

Source: Brabus