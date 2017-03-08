The model looks like a rugged crossover but fits seven inside. Small 1.5- and 1.6-liter engines provide the power.

At the Geneva Motor Show, Ssangyong imagines a crossover for hauling the whole family by introducing the seven-passenger XAVL concept, which is a bizarre acronym for eXciting Authentic Vehicle Long. The company imagines it has a product with CUV styling and minivan versatility.

The chiseled styling gives midsize crossover’s generally boxy proportions a rugged look. There’s only a narrow grille in the front end, and a massive bumper dominates the concept’s face. A strip of LEDs span the upper portion of the nose and connect the headlights. Carbon-fiber-covered intakes provide some extra visual interest on the hood near the windshield. In profile, the hidden door handles and floating roof make the XAVL appear more modern. LEDs outlining the side mirrors add some extra light. At the rear, LED taillights stretch across the body’s full width.  Some of the oddest exhausts ever integrate into the bumper. The weird outlets are wide but incredibly narrow. 

Despite the off-road-oriented looks, the XAVL packs some rather small engines. Ssangyong imagines the crossover using either a 1.5-liter gasoline-fueled mill or a 1.6-liter diesel. A six-speed manual or automatic would only power one axle, so don’t expect to go too far off the beaten path without getting stuck.

Inside, the XAVL can fit up to seven people across three rows of seats. The driver would have a modern instrument panel akin to Audi’s Virtual Cockpit system, and there would be a wide array of active safety tech like automatic emergency braking, lane change assist, automatic high beams, and blind spot alert. Passengers would stay entertained with on-board wifi.

Ssangyong isn’t indicating whether the XAVL is actually going into production, but it says that the idea behind the vehicle points to the company’s future direction. The concept's look still evokes some of the firm’s current products, so don’t be surprised if this more chiseled evolution of the styling shows up on future models.

