Hide press release Show press release

MASERATI GRANTURISMO “SPECIAL EDITION” AND LEVANTE ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA SHOW CAR DEBUTS AT GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW



Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio celebrates the 60th anniversary of the 3500 GT, the very first GT car that segmented the market in 1957, with a Special Edition; the production run will be limited to 400 units.

The SUV Levante Show Car, featuring the new conceptual Ermenegildo Zegna silk fabric, bringing higher levels of luxury to car interiors, will be on show.

Massimo Bottura, three-Michelin-starred chef and Maserati brand ambassador, will appear on the stand as guest star.

Modena, Tuesday 7 March 2017 – After a very successful year of sales, with a record 42,100 cars distributed globally in 2016, Maserati has chosen the 87th Geneva International Motor Show to introduce its GranTurismo and GranCabrio Sport Special Edition versions. A brand new conceptual Ermenegildo Zegna silk interior in beige will also be on show in the SUV Levante.

The first Maserati Grand Touring production car was created in 1957; 60 years ago, the 3500 GT made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, creating a successful market segment, in addition to the more than 2200 units sold in both coupe and cabrio versions afterwards. The GranTurismo and GranCabrioSpecial Editions celebrate the 60th anniversary of that important step in Maserati history and commemorate one of Maserati’s iconic vehicles, while embodying the entire legacy of this glorious brand.

The Special Edition is based on GranTurismo and GranCabrio Sport versions and only 400 units will be produced. The main unique features of these new and exclusive versions include the New Rosso Italiano three-layer paint for the exteriors, reinterpreting the red of Fangio’s 250F - F1 champion in 1957 - and emphasizing the link with Maserati’s heritage. Not to mention the wheels: MC-design 20” alloy wheels with a new Glossy Black finish that matches the Special Edition logo wheel centre caps.

The interiors have also been reimagined: the new interior design revolves around Poltrona Frau leather or leather/Alcantara upholstery and new interior stitching available in 4 different combinations. Other distinguishing interior details are the door sills in carbon fibre featuring the Special Edition logo and the dedicated plate on the central tunnel with a carbon fibre holder, commemorating the anniversary and the limited production run of 400 units.

The 2017 Geneva Motor Show will also present the Levante Show Car, featuring the new conceptual Ermenegildo Zegna 100% silk fabric in the cockpit. E. Zegna atelier has developed a new silk fabric specially for Maserati, for a heightened soft touch effect, in a new beige colour. The brand new “Chevron” beige silk fabric is coupled with full premium beige leather on the front and rear seats. The same new beige silk fabric with a “Nattè” pattern, is used to enrich the interior door panels, while a “Jersey” pattern has been chosen for the roof lining and sun visors. A dedicated label featuring the E. Zegna logo highlights the luxuriousness of this interior combination, which is paired with the full premium black leather covering the upper part of the dashboard and the ambient beige cabin.

The new E. Zegna beige interior will further enrich the current line-up of luxury interiors, available in 100% silk in anthracite combined with full premium leather in black, red and tan. The Levante on show is based on the Diesel version, equipped with the 275 hp 3.0-litre V6 Turbo, combined with the “Q4” intelligent all-wheel drive system – which can transfer torque between the axles in just 100 ms and, only when necessary, with 50/50% torque distribution – and an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with integrated Start&Stop System.

In the afternoon, Massimo Bottura, chef and owner of “Osteria Francescana” restaurant, named the World's best restaurant by the respected "The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2016" and Maserati brand ambassador, will appear on the stand for a special cooking experience dedicated to a few select Maserati and Ermenegildo Zegna customers.

The Maserati stand at Geneva will also display the marque's complete range, including the Ghibli and Quattroporte saloons, as well as the best performing car in the SUV family, the Levante S – all in Model Year 2017.

There are two Quattroporte models on show: the GTS GranSport version and the all-wheel drive SQ4 GranLusso version. The GTS GranSport is powered by the immense 530 hp 3.8-litre Ferrari produced V8 Twin-Turbo, capable of a peak torque of 710 Nm and able to propel the car to 310 km/h, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 4.7 seconds; the exteriors and interiors of the GranSport version underscore the sporty character of the Quattroporte, while enhancing the car’s aggressive appearance. Thanks to its new interior and new exterior design cues, Maserati’s legendary racing heritage is fully present.

The distinctive feature of the Quattroporte SQ4 GranLusso is the Maserati intelligent all-wheel drive system (Q4); with the 410 hp 3-litre V6 Twin-Turbo engine delivering sporty performance with a top speed of 286 km/h and just 4.9 seconds from 0-100 km/h. The GranLusso version reinterprets the concept of luxury in a race-bred, engineered luxury saloon by enhancing the exterior finish and improving in-cabin comfort for both driver and passengers. It offers a higher level of luxury thanks to exclusive materials such as the E. Zegna 100% silk and special features following the finest tradition of Italian craftsmanship.

The Ghibli E High-End segment sports saloon on show is the Diesel-version with a 275 hp 3-litre V6 Turbo engine, providing a top-speed of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds; it includes the Luxury interior package with full premium extended leather.

The Maserati stand will also feature an additional version of the SUV: the Levante S. This model is equipped with the 430 hp 3-litre V6 Twin-Turbo engine, ensuring sporty performance with a top speed of 264 km/h and going from 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. It delivers outstanding performance both on- and off-road thanks to the sophisticated suspension, standard with all versions: double-wishbone on the front axle and multi-link on the rear, combined with electronically controlled damping, 4-corner air-springs providing 5 dynamic ride levels (plus one additional park-position).

Ghibli, Quattroporte and the SUV Levante are equipped with the new infotainment system compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring functions; its standout feature is its 8.4” high resolution screen with multi touch function. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are optional extras that comprise Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop&Go function, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning with Advanced Brake Assist and Automated Emergency Braking functions.

GranTurismo and GranCabrio Special Editions in detail

In the early 1950s, Maserati enjoyed great success in endurance racing with its legendary barchettas. Based on the mechanic layout of these amazing cars, a new family of special road-use grand touring cars was developed. Thanks to collaborations with famous coachbuilders, who designed iconic bodywork, these cars are now recognized as some of the most characteristic Maseratis of the past (A6 1600, A6 GCS, A6 G/54 etc.). The first Maserati Grand Touring car for series production - the fabulous 3500 GT designed by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera Milano - emerged from this backdrop in 1957.

The 3500 GT was a ground-breaking vehicle for Maserati. It was the company’s first commercial success with over 2200 units sold in both coupe and cabrio versions. This figure was impressive at the time given the fact that the cars were made completely by hand in the Modena plant. The Special Edition celebrates the 60thanniversary of that important stage in Maserati history and the GranTurismo embodies the entire legacy of this glorious brand.

In 1957, Maserati also reached the pinnacle of its racing history: after a memorable season, Juan Manuel Fangio won the F1 championship in his invincible Maserati 250F, creating truly great memories at the 1957 Nürburgring.

As Maseratis always combine grand touring ambition with racing inspiration, the exclusive Special Edition three-layer exterior colour (Rosso Italiano) reinterprets the red of Fangio’s 250F, emphasizing the link with Maserati’s heritage.

GranTurismo & GranCabrio Sport “Special Edition”

GranTurismo Sport "Special Edition"

GranCabrio Sport "Special Edition"

Engine

460 HP 4.7-litre V8 naturally aspirated Ferrari engine.

Max speed: 298 / 300* km/h

0-100 km/h: 4.8 / 4.7* sec.

* with MC Shift transmission

460 HP 4.7-litre V8 naturally aspirated Ferrari engine.

Max speed: 285 km/h

0-100 km/h: 5.0 sec.

Suspension & Chassis

Sport Skyhook for the best sporty sensation combined with increased comfort.

Transmission

MC Shift (6-speed electro-actuated gearbox, transaxle layout with longitudinal front engine, located behind the front axle - Rear Wheel Drive) or MC Auto Shift (6-speed automatic gearbox, front transmission in unit with the engine, drive shaft, rear differential - Rear Wheel Drive).

MC Auto Shift (6-speed automatic gearbox, front transmission in unit with the engine, drive shaft, rear differential - Rear Wheel Drive).

Transmission modes

Five driving modes: Auto-Normal, Auto-Sport, Manual-Normal, Manual-Sport, Ice.

Braking system

Dual Cast brake system with drilled and ventilated discs by Brembo. Each disc ID machined with 4 slots and 16 blind holes around the perimeter. The slots keep the brake pads clean, preventing loss of efficiency, and help to break up the flow of water over the surface, while the extra holes ensure uniform wear of the pads and disc to prevent the deterioration of performance over time.

Aerodynamics

The hood, made entirely from carbon fibre, produces additional downforce at the front, improving steering feel and driving control at high speed.

Exterior Bodywork

The extreme appearance has been reinterpreted to create an elegant sportiness. The details that adorn the lines of the car give its elegance and style a sportier feel; a natural progression, truly following Maserati tradition.

Exhaust System

Oval exhaust tips with bypass flaps always open in Sport mode for a full Maserati sound experience.

Exterior Features:

3 “extra campionario” paints available (New Rosso Italiano, Bianco Birdcage, Grigio Lava) and 4 typical Maserati range colours (Nero, Bianco Eldorado, Nero Carbonio, Grigio Granito)

Alloy wheels: MC-design 20” alloy wheels with a new Glossy Black finish

Special Edition logo wheel centre caps in a new finish, matching the wheel colour

The distinctive features of the carbon fibre hood, which comes as standard for body colour and available as an optional extra for the carbon look, are its front central air intake and two rear air vents. The internal part of the hood is in matt carbon fibre featuring a large-scale pattern. The hood of the GranCabrio Sport has been specifically modified, starting from the coupe model, and fitted to respect the restrictive regulations concerning pedestrian impact.

Standard carbon fibre look (front splitter, door handles, side mirrors, rear lip spoiler).

Interior Features:

New Poltrona Frau leather or leather/Alcantara upholstery and interior stitching available in 4 combinations:Bianco

Pregiato leather interior with Grigio Chrono insert and Grigio Chrono stitching

Black leather/black drilled Alcantara interior with Red stitching

Black leather with White stitching

Black leather/grey drilled Alcantara interior with Grigio Ghiaccio stitching

Standard carbon fibre look (centre console, paddles shift, instrument surround, carbon finish on dash and door panels trim strips)

Floor mats with coloured piping matching the interior details

Door sills in carbon fibre with Special Edition logo

Dedicated plate on central tunnel with carbon fibre holder, paying tribute to the anniversary and the limited 400-unit production run



Ends