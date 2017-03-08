Levante concept gives the crossover a more fashionable cabin.

Maserati arrives at the Geneva Motor Show this year with a pair special edition models that celebrate the 60th anniversary of 1957 3500 GT. A unique Levante is also on display with an interior by one of Italy’s major fashion houses.

The Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio are reportedly due to get the axe from the brand’s lineup in 2017, but the Italian premium automaker is sending them off in style with new Special Edition models. Limited to just 400 units, the models get a carbon fiber hood, and unpainted carbon fiber decorates the front splitter, door handles, side mirrors, and rear lip spoiler. The outside also evokes the color Juan Manuel Fangio’s 1957 250F Formula One car with the three-layer New Rosso Italiano red paint. Buyers can also get them in Bianco Birdcage white and Grigio Lava gray, in addition to the normal hues. The 20-inch wheels have a gloss black finish and feature a “1957 – 2017” logo on the center cap.

Maserati Geneva Special Editions
Inside, customers can pick from full Poltrona Frau leather or a mix of hides and Alcantara. There is also a load of carbon fiber trim for the center console, paddle shifters, instrument cluster surround, and portions of the door panels. The lightweight material adorns the door sill plates and a plaque identifying these as the Special Edition model.

These limited-edition GranTurismo and GranCabrios use a 460-horsepower 4.7-liter V8 driving the rear wheels. The coupe is available with either a six-speed MC Shift electro-acuated gearbox or a six-speed MC Auto Shift automatic. Buyers can only get the droptop with the automatic.

Maserati also has the special Levante Show Car (even though it’s a crossover) in Geneva that has a silk fabric cabin from fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna (above). The beige fabric and matching leather cover the front and rear seats. A different pattern of the silk also upholsters the door panels, headliner, and sun visors. Black leather adorns the dashboard. The material is only a concept for now but the company hints at future availability.

