Introduced in January, the Life Cycle Impulse for the entire 4 Series is making its European debut this week at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. It’s flying under the radar not just because the visual tweaks are borderline undetectable, but also due to the reason BMW has on display the new 5 Series Touring together with a version jam-packed with M Performance bits and bobs. In addition, Alpina is also there to show off its new B5 in both sedan and wagon flavors.

Getting back to the 4 Series’ mild refresh, there are new “Sunset Orange” and “Snapper Rocks Blue” paints, one fresh alloy wheel design per equipment line (Advantage, Sport Line, Luxury, M Sport), and modified full-LED headlights. The lights at the back, also employing light-emitting diodes, have slightly different graphics to lend the cars an “extra impact,” according to BMW.

There’s not much going on inside the cabin, but we should mention there are more chrome accents than before and a glossy black look for the center console. Double stitching on the instrument panel has been added as well, along with a trio of upholstery options, and an up-to-date infotainment system with sat-nav.

The M Sport and Adaptive suspensions together with the stock one have all been tweaked for the revised 4 Series, which will be available from now on with factory-fitted high-performance tires for the 430i/430d models upwards.

With a whopping 31 model and powertrain versions available, BMW has an extensive 4 Series family to offer. The icing on the cake is going to be the long-rumored M4 CS, which was spotted recently without any camouflage while shooting an ad. It’s not in Geneva, but we probably won’t have to wait much longer to see what will likely be a watered-down M4 GTS. Speaking of H 2 O, the new range topper in the 4 Series lineup is expected to feature the 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder engine fitted with water injection technology as seen in the sold-out M4 GTS.

