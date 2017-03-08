Every family vehicle should have 600-plus horsepower and drift mode.

What a great time to be an auto enthusiast with a family. Once upon a time the two weren’t so mutually exclusive, but now we have crazy beasts like this AMG-tuned long-roof Merc that is as practical as it is insane. We got a preview of the bonkers Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon back in February, but seeing it dressed in white for its official debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, this family hauler has all the makings of an epic sleeper-in-waiting.

For those who missed our E63 S Wagon preview, here’s the background on this car’s split personality. It packs the same 603-horsepower biturbo V8 and nine-speed dual-clutch automatic from the AMG E63 sedan. That engine also produces 627 pound-feet of torque, so it’s not like you’ll need to constantly shift to find the Merc’s ample power band. 4Matic all-wheel drive is standard and can shuffle power anywhere its needed, but AMG engineers figure drivers will generally want the thrust out back because in normal operation, that’s where most of the horses end up.

 

2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon
2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon

 

And yes, there is full-on drift mode that can be engaged through a relatively simple set of steps. Entering drift mode completely absolves the front wheels from accelerative duties, giving drivers a tire-shredding luxury wagon that will do more donuts than it can carry. And it can carry a lot.

Mercedes says the E63 S Wagon will hit 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds, en-route to a top speed that’s electronically limited to 180 mph because, presumably, going faster than a buck eighty encourages irresponsible parenting. Besides, that’s what drift mode is for.

Usually the United States misses out on such family-scale tomfoolery, but the E63 S Wagon will be terrorizing American streets this fall when it goes on sale. Pricing isn’t yet known – it won’t be cheap but considering it’s a practical everyday supercar disguised as a librarian, it’s probably worth every penny.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

 

 

Also check out:

 

Be part of something big