This electrified 2+2 sports coupe features an odd powertrain that leaves us wondering where a person would refuel it.

The NanoFlowcell Quant 48Volt arrives at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show as a bit of a conundrum. The maker promises hypercar-rivaling performance with 751 horsepower (560 kilowatts) horsepower and a range of 621 miles (1,000 kilometers). However, the model’s unorthodox powertrain raises the question of how someone would ever refuel it.

Nanoflowcell has been refining its powertrain tech for many years, including with the e-Sportlimousine and Quantino concepts. The Quant 48Volt is the latest evolution of the idea. This time, the firm claims the vehicle can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.4 seconds and a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph).

Nanoflowcell Quant 48 Volt
A suitably sci-fi 2+2 coupe gives the Quant 48Volt a futuristic look that matches the unusual powertrain. The ionic liquids and flowcell sit in the vehicle’s rear, which allows there to be low-slung nose. A steeply raked windshield flows backward to a double-bubble roof, and the curvy shape continues on the rear glass. Gullwing doors open to allow access to both rows of seats. Inside, a digital display spans the dashboard.

As the automaker’s name suggests, the Quant 48Volt uses a flow battery. A pair of 52.8-gallon (200-liters) tanks hold ionic liquids – one with a positive charge and the other negative. Pumping them past a membrane generates electricity, which batteries store and feed to four electric motors. The liquid exits the vehicle as water vapor.

Nanoflowcell Quant 48 Volt
The major downside to this system is that you need access to the ionic liquids, which are basically water with metallic salts, to keep the Quant 48Volt going. However, there’s no infrastructure to get access to this fuel. It’s similar to the problem facing hydrogen fuel cells but without global automakers like Honda, Hyundai, and Toyota to champion the tech. 

Source: Nanoflowcell

