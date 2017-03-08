The G-Class W463 has been around since 1990 and is going out with a bang by combining the G65’s V12 engine with the portal axles of a G500 4x4² all wrapped up in a high-end package. Think of it as the most luxurious safari vehicle ever with an exorbitant price tag of roughly €500,000 (about $527,400), according to Autocar. For that money, Mercedes-Maybach will be more than happy to throw in the S-Class’ fully reclining individual rear seats and stretch the wheelbase by almost 58 centimeters (23 inches) to free up more legroom.

Spending half a million euros on the heavily modified Mercedes G will bring you plenty of other goodies, including a large rear console with heated and cooled cup holders mounted between the two comfy rear seats. Behind those cup holders are the controls for opening and closing the glass partition for extra privacy when you don’t want the chauffeur to hear the conversation you’re having with the other person relaxing on the lavish seat. Folding tables with leather-wrapped tops are also on the menu, as are the dual 10-inch screens part of the rear-seat entertainment system.

The droptop off-roader is powered by the familiar biturbo V12 6.0-liter engine pushing out 630 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque delivered to those huge 22-inch alloys housed within the carbon fiber wheel arches. With almost half a meter of ground clearance, the G650 is ready to tackle the most difficult terrains in the world. Not like it matters a great deal on such a very special vehicle, but top speed is electronically limited to 112 mph (180 kph) when the roof is up. Take down the electrically folding fabric top and the limiter will kick in sooner, at just 60 mph (96 kph).

Deliveries of the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet are slated to kick off this fall and all 99 cars planned for production at Magna Steyr's factory in Graz, Austria are going to have a left-hand-drive layout. The landaulet-bodied G-Wagen is not coming to America.

The next-generation G has been spied multiple times and is expected to arrive at some point in 2018.

Source: Mercedes-Benz