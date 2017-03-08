Hide press release Show press release

Renault introduces its first global one-tonne pick-up: Alaskan

Renault takes the wraps off Alaskan, a one-tonne pick-up that takes a completely fresh approach to the pick-up segment, including a stunning look that incorporates an imposing front-end. Both robust and comfortable, Alaskan delivers exceptional driving comfort enhanced with a cutting edge five-link rear suspension and a tough, fully boxed frame. Alaskan is a powerful, ingeniously designed vehicle that combines outstanding off-road ability and best-in-class fuel economy with the Renault 2.3-litre dCi engine under the bonnet. In addition to meeting the needs of professional customers, it is the perfect companion for leisure use and everyday motoring. Moreover, thanks to its Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) expertise, Renault provides a wide range of services, conversions and accessories to fulfil the broad diversity of customers’ needs.

Following the launch in Latin America last year of the Duster Oroch, a segment-breaking half-tonne pick- up, Renault has global ambitions for Alaskan in the pick-up market. This market accounts for five million units worldwide annually: more than one-third of the world’s LCV sales. Building on its position as Europe’s number one LCV brand for 18 years, as well as on its strong footings in South-America and Africa, Groupe Renault is shifting up a gear with Alaskan which will be manufactured in three industrial sites. Alaskan launches in the strong pick-up markets of Latin America where Renault is a long-time player. It will initially go on sale in Colombia.

“This stunning pick-up will fulfil the needs of professional users and individual customers across the world. With Alaskan, we are on track to take Renault’s LCV range forward from being a top regional player to a top global player.”

Ashwani Gupta - VP, Global Head of Light Commercial Vehicles Business

01

Alaskan, a stunning pick-up

Following the launch of the half-tonne Duster Oroch pick-up in 2015, Renault now takes the wraps off Alaskan, a one-tonne pick-up with a stunning design. Robust yet comfortable, Alaskan is a powerful, ingeniously thought-through vehicle. Developed in France, Japan and Latin America, Alaskan is a genuinely global product capable of covering the broad diversity of customer needs across the world. The comprehensive list of available body types extends from single cab to double cab and chassis cab versions, with a short or long bed, and with wide and narrow bodies. Renault also provides a wide range of services, tailor-made conversions and accessories to fulfil all customer needs.

A remarkable design

The name Alaskan was inspired by the Aleut word “Alaska” which means “Great Land”. It conjures up wild, rugged landscapes and is an open invitation to indulge in the desire for adventure.

Alaskan’s status-enhancing look fits perfectly with the aesthetic demands of the segment’s customers whilst expressing Renault brand’s identity. The vehicle’s statuesque lines incorporate Renault design cues that bring a modern, pleasing visual touch to the world of pick-ups.

Forceful front-end styling

 Renault’s new brand identity is expressed by the Alaskan’s large chrome grill, a gloss black trim and a chrome riser bar between the grill and the bumper.

 The muscular lines of the bonnet heighten the impression of strength.

 A proud and prominent logo. Distinctive, eye-catching C-shaped full-LED lighting signature

 Full-LED daytime running lights with C-shape signature.

 Headlights and fog-lights exude an inner strength. Bold sculpted wheel arches and sleek, athletic lines

 The dimensions of the assertive, imposing Alaskan ensure a forceful stance.

 The design of its robust yet athletic sculpted sides includes prominent wheel arches to accommodate 16- or 18-inch diamond-effect alloy wheels.

 Alaskan’s lines blend a sense of high-tech engineering and imply its robustness.

“The Alaskan’s imposing front-end design and the muscular lines suggest power and strength. Alaskan brings a breath of fresh air to the pick-up world and enhances the customer experience irrespective of whether it is used for business or leisure.”

Laurens van den Acker - SVP, Corporate Design

Robust and comfortable

Cutting edge five-link rear suspension for improved driving comfort

 This new five-link rear suspension provides excellent road handling and premium comfort for all passengers on board without any compromise to off-road capability or toughness.

 Ride comfort is improved over more conventional rear leaf spring suspension due to less friction, whether the vehicle is loaded or unloaded. Alaskan’s five-link configuration also reduces noise and vibration more effectively.

 It is available for the double cab version of Alaskan. Tough, fully boxed frame

 Strong chassis capable of over one tonne payload is key in the segment

 Alaskan’s fully-boxed frame from the Renault-Nissan Alliance is ideally suited to the needs of the customers as well as for workhorse, off-road and leisure uses,

 Enhanced rigidity for a better handling performance and safety thanks to the use of durable materials,

 Generous ground clearance of 230mm,

 A best-in-class towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes,

 Chassis with smart design improving off-road capabilities (departure, approach and ramp over angles).

 Durable materials

 Strong bed protection: UV resistant, water repellent and anti-slip finish,  Strong chassis: anti-corrosion treatment and high-strength steel.

 Versatile, practical bed

 Heavy-duty bed, short or long depending on markets,

 C-channels and four quick-fit hooks to secure all types of loads quickly and safely,  Bed-mounted 12V power supply.

Comfortable and spacious interior

 Cabin space: second-row for passengers provides the comfort associated with passenger cars (knee room: 589mm / torso angle: 23 degrees).

 Adjustable, high-comfort seats for less fatigue on long journeys:  Four-, six- or eight-way power or manual adjustability,

 Seats with lumbar support for an even distribution of body weight.

 Heated front seats

 Automatic air conditioning with dual-zone climate control, and adjustable vents for rear passengers offers enhanced travelling comfort.

 Intuitive storage spaces throughout the cab, including a central console tray, doors bins, bottle holders and under-seat storage.



Powerful and ingenious

Best-in-segment fuel consumption with Renault 2.3-litre dCi engine

 Alaskan is powered by Renault’s fully-proven four-cylinder, twin-turbo diesel engine which also is featured in the Renault Master range:

 160hp and 190hp versions,

 Outstanding acceleration, plus fuel consumption and CO2 emissions amongst the very lowest in Alaskan’s class,

 Twin-turbo technology: a small turbo for smooth acceleration at low engine speeds, plus a bigger turbo for performance at higher revs,

 Engine available depending on markets.

 Two other powertrains are available (depending on markets): 2.5-litre petrol engine (160hp) and 2.5- litre diesel engine (160hp and 190hp).

 Choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed automatic transmission, plus two or four-wheel drive.

Excellent off-road capability

 Drive modes: 2WD (Rear Wheel Drive) / 4WD

 Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD) with 4WD delivers a safer, more surefooted drive. This advanced system uses braking sensors that constantly monitor wheel speed. Whenever the system detects that one of the axle’s two wheels is rotating faster than the other, the brakes are briefly applied to slow the faster wheel for improved traction, greater cornering stability and a safer feel.

 Rear-locking differential: mechanical lock of rear differential for difficult situations.

 Vehicle control aids: assistance during hazardous manoeuvers, enhanced driving comfort and safety:

 HillStartAssist(HSA):brieflyappliesthebrakestopreventthevehiclefrommovingbackwardswhen pulling away on slopes,

 Hill Descent Control (HDC): when traveling down a slope, HDC controls the brakes to prevent the vehicle from going at speed.

 Plus: Antilock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Electronic Stability Program (ESP).

User friendly on-board features and smart technology

 Renault keyless entry with push start button.

 A five-inch 3D TFT colour display for swift, easy access to vehicle data.

 Practical audio systems and connectivity: smartphone compatible, hands-free telephony, Bluetooth connectivity with voice recognition, CD player, AM/FM radio, four or six loudspeakers, steering wheel- mounted fingertip remote controls.

 Connected 7-inch touchscreen navigation (available in certain countries).

 360° visibility with four cameras (front bumper, door mirrors and tailgate) which allows 360° view of the car and check slow-speed manoeuvring on-road or off-road to avoid obstacles (available in certain countries).



A wide range of services, conversions and accessories

Dedicated services for professionals

 The specialised Renault Pro+ network meets the specific needs of professionals. An Alaskan customer using his or her vehicle for business will benefit from this service.

 This network includes:

 Dedicated, specially-trained advisers for LCV sales and after-sales,

 Simplified choice: LCV range and conversions on display, test drives without appointment, a quick and clear commercial offer,

 Solutions to stay on the move: maintenance without an appointment, extended opening hours, replacement vehicles.

 The global specialist Renault Pro+ network will include around 700 Renault Pro+ centres in 41 countries at the end of 2016. In Latin America: 65 in Brazil, 18 in Argentina, 9 in Colombia and 3 in Chile at the end of 2016.

Tailor-made conversions

 In partnership with our network of approved converters, a wide range of conversions is available to bring our professional customers all the solutions necessary for their activity: ambulance, tow truck, maintenance vehicle, cherry picker, tipper, etc.

 The personalisation of the vehicle is also possible, with special options being available at the plants. Our approved converters can rely on the Renault Conversion website to consult the technical information and drawings, and ask questions.

 Renault was the first car maker to set up an approval process for converters. That serves reactivity, optimises the partnership and makes the quality of services progress.

 The Conversion and Quality departments follow the worldwide converters network making regular missions, in order to select new converters or renew contracts.

 Renault develops the Conversions Business overseas by identifying preferential converters for international tenders.

Accessories for personalisation

 Dedicated range to facilitate loading and unloading: sliding tray, metal step, bed divider, etc.

 Dedicated offer to protect the bed and therefore secure the loading: bedliner, c-channel and sliding hooks, toolbox, etc.

 Personalisation will also be possible with styling accessories which pick-up owners will find popular.

02

Alaskan, a global endeavour

Renault has been Europe’s number one Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) brand for the past 18 years. In addition to its strong position in the Latin-American and African markets, Renault is on track to shift up a gear to take Renault LCV from being a top regional player to a top global player. LCVs are a major strategic market, with 15 million sold in 2015. Pick-ups account for more than one-third of total LCV sales, representing five million units worldwide. The launch of Alaskan sees Renault enter the pick-up market with global intentions, beginning in the strong pick-up markets of Latin America where Renault is a long- time player. Sales will begin in Colombia.

Renault enters the pick-up market

The pick-up market accounts for more than five million vehicles globally

The growth of the global LCV market can be attributed primarily to the expanding pick-up market, which comprises three classes:

 Half-tonne pick-ups: 3% of the global market, with a growth projection of 35% between 2014 and 2019.  One-tonne pick-ups: 17% of the global market, with a growth projection of 19% between 2014 and 2019.

 Full-size pick-ups: 18% of the global market (90% in the US and Canada).

Renault’s pick-up market offensive

 Duster Oroch Concept, unveiled in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in October 2014: a half-tonne show truck.

 Duster Oroch, unveiled in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in June 2015: a half-tonne pick-up for Latin America, produced in Curitiba, Brazil.

 Renault Alaskan Concept, unveiled in Paris, France, in September 2015: a one-tonne show truck.

Renault Alaskan, unveiled in Medellin, Colombia, in June 2016: a one-tonne pick-up, with global intentions.

Alaskan is produced in Cuernavaca, Mexico. It will also be manufactured in Barcelona, Spain, and in Cordoba, Argentina.