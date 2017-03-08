Unfortunately, it won't be available in Alaska.

Renault is further expanding its utility vehicle lineup with the European debut of the all-new Alaskan one-ton pickup. The truck is already on sale in Latin America and will see its market launch on the Old continent “at the end of 2017.”

The Alaskan is the French member of a trio of pickups, developed by the Renault-Nissan Alliance and Daimler. The other two models, which share the same platform, are the Mercedes-Benz X-Class and the Nissan Navara. The Alaskan will be offered globally, but, of course, you won’t be able to buy it in Alaska, since Renault is not officially represented in the United States.

2017 Renault Alaskan live in Geneva
Naturally, the Alaskan features Navara’s multi-link rear suspension, which ensures “outstanding handling, road holding and travelling comfort for all occupants, with no detriment to the vehicle’s off-road ability or ruggedness.” Simply said, you will be able to use it both offroad and on the highway, without feeling uncomfortable. While it’s labeled as a one-ton truck, Renault says actually its ladder frame chassis allows payloads of more than one ton.

In Europe, Renault will offer the pickup with a 2.3-liter dCi biturbo engine in two power stages – with 160 and 190 horsepower (119 and 141 kilowatts). The motor can be mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmissions, both sending power to either the rear axle or all four wheels. If you go for the AWD model, it will reward you with an electronic rear differential, while a mechanical locking rear differential is also available in case of more hardcore offroad use.

If you are going to use the Alaskan as a daily ride, it can be equipped with many cool features at an additional cost. The list includes heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, and a seven-inch navigation system.

