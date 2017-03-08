It's not the turbocharged, all-wheel drive Eclipse we wanted, but that doesn't mean it's a bad crossover.

Since the demise of the second-generation Mitsubishi Eclipse in 1999, fans of the now-iconic Japanese runabout have begged for a return to the turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive format that made this car a legend in the 1990s. We’d love to say your prayers have been answered, but in this case, be careful what you wish for seems a bit more appropriate.

Now that we’ve addressed the elephant in the room, it’s time to consider Mitsubishi’s new coupe-SUV crossover on its own merits. Slotting between the Outlander and Outlander Sport, the Eclipse Cross does have a rather distinctive look with its flared haunches, sloping roof, and sharply angled beltline that culminates with a steeply raked rear window. There’s no mistaking the massive grille and driving lamps up front; in back a mid-mount LED stop light bar runs between the LED tail lamps, merging with them in a manner that clearly resembles the arching sky-high spoiler from the late-1990s Eclipse coupe.

 

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

 

Inside, the Eclipse Cross gets all kinds of buttons and technology, wrapped in a monotone-themed cockpit that should offer comfortable seating for five adults. Rear seats have a 60:40 split with slide-and-recline adjustments, allowing rear passengers to adjust seating position for better headroom despite the sloping roof. The on-board Smartphone Link Display supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing users to link and interface with the devices via voice command or touchpad controller. There’s also a heads-up display for the driver, a feature that adds cool-factor to any vehicle.

 

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

 

Power comes from a pair of turbocharged engine options – a new 1.5-liter gasoline engine mated to a CVT, or a 2.2-liter common rail diesel that connects to an eight-speed automatic. Mitsubishi hasn’t published details on horsepower, but in a press release the manufacturer says both offer a “brisk driving experience.” Regardless of the mill, an electronically controlled all-wheel drive system funnels power to where it can do the most good. The system incorporates brake-activated Active Yaw Control, though its primary goal is to keep things in check as opposed to encouraging all-wheel drive powerslides.

The new Eclipse Cross might share a name with a storied piece of Mitsubishi’s performance past, but with its debut now official, we look forward to judging this machine on its merits as a crossover. And hey, if there is a bit of original-Eclipse magic infused within, we won’t complain. Deliveries will begin this fall in Europe, followed by Japan, North America, Australia and other global regions.

Source: Mitsubishi

 

 

