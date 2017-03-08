Nissan managed to make its supermini significantly more appealing with the Micra’s fourth generation introduced last fall at the Paris Motor Show. The exciting B-segment model is now under the glamorous spotlight of the Geneva event in a new limited edition created in collaboration with Bose. The Massachusetts-based company has fitted the car with an upgraded sound system featuring dual speakers mounted within the driver’s seat headrest.

In total, the Micra’s interior hosts six speakers and Bose has also implemented its latest and greatest signal processing technology to provide a more pleasing 360-degree aural experience. Numerous audio customization options are available to allow those inside the cabin adjust the settings to their personal preferences.

The Nissan Micra Bose Personal Edition starts off as a Tekna version and can be had in either Gunmetal Grey or Enigma Black — with both paints being combined with Energy Orange accents for a contrasting effect. These are noticeable on the front and rear bumpers, door mirror caps, and also on those funky 17-inch alloy wheels. Interestingly, Nissan mentions all of the orange accents are going to be applied by hand “for a guaranteed high-quality finish.”

For such a small car, the special-edition Micra comes packed with a tremendous amount of kit. It features full-LED headlights, infotainment system with DAB digital radio and sat-nav, along with an intelligent key, and a front central armrest. Buyers are also rewarded with plenty of safety features, such as emergency braking (with pedestrian recognition), high-beam assist, traffic sign recognition and even intelligent lane intervention capable of automatically steering the car back into the center of a lane.

Those willing to spend more can order the Micra Bose Personal Edition with an optional parking system, heated front seats, and a stop & go system for saving fuel.

Nissan is going to sell only 3,000 units across Europe and all will be powered by the familiar 90-hp 0.9-liter turbo gasoline engine or the more frugal 90-hp 1.5-liter diesel.

The new Micra Bose Personal Edition is being showcased in Switzerland together with the Qashqai facelift.

Source: Nissan