Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus’ (SCG) 003 supercar has been a long time coming. But finally at the Geneva Motor Show, we get to see the stunning road-going supercar in the flesh – or should we say, carbon fiber.

Wearing a handsome white finish with bare carbon fiber accents, the 003S – the S stands for Stradale, while the C stands for Competizione – was carefully designed with aerodynamics in mind. SCG says the 003S can generate up to 1,550 pounds (703 kilograms) of downforce at 155 miles per hour (249 kilometers per hour), and more than 2.5 lateral Gs in the corner.





Under the hood, a 4.4-liter biturbo V8 pumps out 800 horsepower (596 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. Power is sent to the rear via a seven-speed race-spec sequential gearbox, and power meets the pavement courtesy of 325/30-21 Dunlop tires at the rear, and 265/35R-20s at the front.

With all that performance under the hood, SCG says that the 003S will weigh less than 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms) when it's all said and done, have a top speed of 217 mph (349 kmh), and a sub-three-second zero to 60 time (96 kmh). The company hopes that it will be able to best the Lamborghini Huracan Performante’s 6:52.01 Nurburgring lap time by more than 20 seconds with a time of around 6:30.

No word on when the SCG 003S will go on sale or how much it will cost, but previous reports suggest it could go for well over $1 million. The company is still looking for ways to fund the supercar – Glickenhaus is reportedly in talks with a number of groups that could raise the necessary funds. For now, the 003S prototypes are being produced at Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT).



