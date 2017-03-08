The new wagon gives Panamera buyers of having more carrying capacity and a wide selection of engine options.

The production version of the Porsche Panamera station wagon has seemed like an absolutely phenomenal idea since the first spy photos revealed its fashionable look a little over a year ago. With the official debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, we know that the Panamera Sport Turismo looks every bit as good as in our dreams.

The Sport Turismo is on display in Switzerland as the 4S trim in cerulean blue, which really makes the contours pop, and the Turbo in a light shade of gray, which appears a little more mature. Regardless of color or trim, customers get a vehicle with all the style of the Panamera and the added ability to load about 18.4 cubic feet (52 liters) of cargo in the back, which expands to around 49 cubic feet (1,390 liters) with the seats down. In comparison, the regular sedan has 17.4 cubic feet (493 liters) of storage space in the trunk or 46 cubic feet (1,303 liters) with the back row of chairs out of the way.

Porsche’s designers generally retain the existing Panamera look but extend the roof rearward. A steeply raked rear window keeps the model from looking too boxy. As a sporty touch a power-extending spoiler deploys from the back at speeds above 56 miles per hour (90 kilometers per hour).

The Sport Turismo offers 4+1 seating according to Porsche. The back features a pair of buckets, and a person can sit between them in a pinch. Photos suggest it wouldn’t be a very comfortable ride because that person would need to straddle the center console.

At least in Europe, Sport Turismo buyers have a plethora of engine options to pick from. The base Panamera 4 has 326 horsepower (242 kilowatts); the 4S Diesel boasts 416 hp (310 kW); the 4S Sport offers 435 hp (324 kW); the E-Hybrid Sport has a total output of 456 hp (340 kW); and the Turbo tops the range with 542 hp (404 kW).

The Panamera Sport Turismo goes on sale in Europe on October 7, 2017. The company says the wagon debuts in “other markets” in early November. Porsche will eventually offer the model in the United States, but the firm’s boss for the region says that it doesn’t arrive at American dealers in 2017.

Source: Porsche

