Aston Martin’s Valkyrie race car for the road rocked the Geneva Motor Show this week. We originally knew this car as AM-RB 001, the name signifying the collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull, and this is the first creation to come from that partnership.

But the Valkyrie is way more than just a sexy car to view on an auto show stand. In fact, there are a number of important details that make this one of the most exciting cars we’ve seen in a long time. Here are five big details you absolutely need to know to truly understand the beauty that is Valkyrie.

The engine is built by Cosworth.

Yes, that Cosworth. The U.K.-based automotive company has had a heavy hand in legendary racing cars over the years, as well as several notable (and desirable) road cars. For its collaboration with Aston Martin, Cosworth built a brand-new, 820-horsepower, 6.5-liter V12 for the Valkyrie. Its seven-speed paddle-shift transmission, manufactured by Ricardo, was engineered to specification levels set by Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

It has a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.

Power isn’t everything; lightness is also key. The Valkyrie achieves an absolutely ideal one-to-one power-to-weight ratio (one horsepower per kilogram of weight), meaning it’ll be incredibly quick and light on its feet. Aston Martin says the run from 0 to 200 miles per hour will take just 10 seconds, and its top speed will be in excess of 250 mph. A Koenigsegg One:1 has more power, sure, but it also has more weight, so despite also having a one-to-one power-to-weight ratio, the Aston is still quicker.

It’s built by the same folks who build the Ford GT...

The backbone of the Valkyrie is a carbon fiber MonoCell tub. But rather than design and engineer it in-house, Aston Martin looked to one of the best composites specialists in the business: Multimatic. If that sounds familiar, it’s because the Canadian outfit is also responsible for the creation of the monocoque body cell that underpins the new Ford GT.

...But this one will be way rarer.

Ford recently announced it’ll expand its GT ordering, allowing an additional 500 people to apply for ownership in 2018. That’s on top of the initial run of 500 cars, meaning a total of 1,000 GTs will be sold when all is said and done. The Aston Martin Valkyrie, however, will be limited to only 175 cars, including all the prototypes. Of that allotment, 150 will be for road use, while the final 25 will be track-only spec cars.

It arrives in 2019.

Aston Martin says the Valkyrie’s first customer deliveries will take place two years from now. Of course, that’s also when McLaren’s new three-seat F1 successor is due. We can’t wait to see the inevitable comparison test of these two incredibly exclusive machines.

