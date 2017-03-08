One of Germany’s favorite cars, the BMW 5 Series Touring, is making its world premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show and, unfortunately, will never make it to the United States. For reasons unknown, the Bavarian brand thinks American customers don’t deserve its most practical vehicle in the current lineup.

Anyway, the new 5 Series wagon is here and is better than ever. Riding on the new CLAR platform, it is roughly 100 kilograms (220 pounds) lighter than its predecessor thanks to the extensive use of aluminum. If you have to travel with all five seats in place, you’ll have 570 liters of boot volume. Should you need to transport bigger things, you can fold the rear seats down and benefit from a massive 1,700-liter trunk. Depending on the model, permissible load stands between 720 and 730 kilograms (1,587-1,609 pounds).

The 5 Series Touring is taking the practicality to a whole new level with the introduction of cool features, such as 40:20:40 split folding rear seats, electric remote backrest release via a trunk-mounted button, separate rear window opening, and an automatic tailgate function providing with handsfree opening and closing.

As a typical family ride, most likely, the diesel options for the car will be the most popular. Given that, it’s now surprise it will be offered with two solid diesels – a 2.0-liter unit with 190 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton meters) of torque and a larger 3.0-liter one with 265 hp (195 kW) and 457 lb-ft (620 Nm). Both they will be available with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmissions.

Of course, there’s also a gasoline lineup, which includes a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 252 hp (185 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque in the 530i variant and a beefier turbo inline-six 3.0-liter pushing out 340 hp (250 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) in the 540i xDrive. Unlike the diesels, the gasoline motors will be offered exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Sales of the car will start from June this year with more versions expected to join the lineup at a later date.



