Proving once and for all hybrids don’t necessarily have to be dull, Porsche is giving the second-generation Panamera an electrified flagship. It is Stuttgart’s most powerful Panamera to date by pairing a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine with an electric motor to develop a grand total of 680 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque.

Not only is the strongest Panamera ever made, but it’s also the quickest. 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) takes an amazing 3.4 seconds, thus making it two tenths of a second faster than the Turbo version fitted with the optional Sport Chrono Package. Go all out on a track or on the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn and the speedometer will display 192 mph (310 kph), representing a minor bump of 2 mph (4 kph) over the Turbo.

Much like the other Panamera sedans, the new range topper that goes by the full name of “Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid” can be had in a long-wheelbase Executive version adding almost six inches (150 millimeters) between the two axles to extend rear legroom.

Since we’ve mentioned “efficiency” in the subheadline, the 14.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack has enough juice for an electric range of up to 31 miles (50 kilometers). When used as a hybrid, the car is going to consume just 2.9 liters / 100 km in the New European Driving Cycle, but we all know NEDC is overly optimistic…

Pricing is already out for the high-performance electrified Panamera, available on its home turf in Germany from €185,736 in the standard guise and from €199,183 for the Executive variant. In the U.S. of A., Porsche wants $184,400 for the former and $194,800 for the latter.

The hybrid supercar disguised as a luxury sedan is at the Geneva Motor Show these days sitting alongside the lovely Sport Turismo, which is Porsche’s fancy way of saying wagon.

Source: Porsche