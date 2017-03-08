The team at McLaren Special Operations didn’t waste any time getting to work on the newest McLaren, the 720S that was introduced yesterday. Called “Velocity,” the 720S is intended to show off the range of personalization options available from MSO catalog.

The car’s carbon fiber bodywork is dressed in a combination of Nerello Red, used for the upper and front of the car, fading into Volcano Red for the car’s rear. That contrasts smartly with the metallic-bronze ten-spoke wheels that are fitted at each corner.

Other upgrades for the new 720S include a bevy of “gloss” carbon fiber add-on bits, including a new engine cover, a new rear spoiler, a red carbon fiber hood, a new side skirts. Within the snug two-seat interior, MSO saw fit to update the 720S with black Alcantara, plus Harissa Red accent leather trim on parts like the standard sport seats, the steering wheel, and the door panels. All in all, it’s quite a dramatic look for the newest entry in McLaren’s Sport Series range.

Speaking of which, let’s recap once again the key things you need to know about the McLaren 720S. The successor to the 650S, it’s built around a new carbon-fiber monocoque that the company calls Monocage II. Rear visibility is improved thanks to the much larger rear windows, including on the car’s pillars, while ingress and egress should be easier than in the 650S thanks to a lower door sill. There’s an updated infotainment system, new toggle switches for the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a new folding instrument cluster that helps improve visibility for track driving. The hydraulically actuated suspension has been revised, the carbon-ceramic brakes are larger and more powerful, and all that new bodywork helps improve downforce at speed.

McLaren says that this specific MSO-tweaked car would cost "in the region of £335,000," or approximately $408,000. That's a pretty serious markup over the regular McLaren 720S, which will list from $284,475 when it reaches the U.S. later this year.







Source: McLaren